'The Right Way' To Make Mr. Noodles Is Dividing People & It Involves A Lot Of Cheese (VIDEO)
If you're a fan of Mr. Noodles and TikTok, there's a chance you've already seen @christinaaaa5's video about "the right way" to make the popular instant ramen dish.
In her video, which has almost 300,000 views, Christina starts by opening two packages of chicken-flavoured Mr. Noodles and boiling them in water, which is standard.
She then drains the noodles entirely in a colander before adding them back to the pot and throwing in both seasoning packets.
Things get a little wild when she then throws in a handful of an unspecified type of cheese and sriracha, which appears to come together as a thick sort of sauce.
"Dont diss it till u try it , yummmm," Christina said of her creation.
While many people were all for Christina's suggestion on how to cook the popular item, others were seemingly bamboozled by her methods.
"Ok hear me out. no cheese. no sriracha," suggested one TikToker, which are in fact the only two things she added to the dish that aren't "supposed" to be there.
"You are a menace, I mean, the way I do it is psychotic but jesus dude," said another.
"Had me until the cheese, but hey maybe it's good," another said.
"No no no no," one person simply wrote.
Others left comments on the way they personally make their noodles.
"Nope you have to out the noodles in a bowl with a little broth, crack an egg in it the broth cooks the egg and the yolk makes it all creamy and delish," suggested one TikToker.
"I use Frank's, black pepper, I keep some liquid and butter," said another.
"Put ketchup inside," one person wrote, with another suggesting adding cream cheese.
"Cheese is always the answer," someone else wrote, which is very true!
For reference, Mr. Noodles recommends you add the noodles to boiling water, add the seasoning packet and then eat the whole thing as more of a ramen-type soup.
But hey — whatever makes you happy!
