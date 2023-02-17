6 Canadian Dishes That Grossed Me Out As A Newcomer To Canada & Sorry, Not Sorry
I wish I never learned what a Sourtoe Cocktail was.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Trying classic Canadian snacks and dishes can be a wild ride if you're new to Canada.
That's because while the country has its fair share of delish snacks– looking at you, poutine – there are some that are, well, just plain weird. And that includes a drink with a human body part in it.
Don't believe me? These are some dishes and drinks that I've learned the existence of only after moving to Canada.
And, in some cases, I wish I hadn't.
Caesars
Okay, I know that Caesars are considered Canada's national drink, but when I first heard about them, I was seriously grossed out.
If you're wondering why, all you have to do is look at the ingredients: vodka, tomato juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce… and clam broth.
Seriously, a cocktail with clam broth? The thought gets me a bit nauseated.
It doesn’t help that some Caesars come topped with giant burgers and fried foods, which is all just too much for me.
Sure, "clamato" juice sounds far less disgusting, but it's still just a super weird drink.
All of that said, honestly, it tastes like a Bloody Mary (so much so that I can't tell them apart). And, since I actually like a good Bloody Mary, I'll go out on a limb and say this tasted way better than I expected.
Ketchup-flavoured anything
Ketchup chips.
At the risk of getting some major hate, I'm going to go ahead and say that I'm not the biggest ketchup fan.
Sure, I think ketchup is fine with fries and burgers, but maybe its use should just end there.
I certainly don't understand why Canada has so many ketchup-themed snacks, from chips to popcorn.
I especially don't know why anyone would consider adding ketchup to Kraft Dinner. Please, stop!
Thrills
Thrills chewing gum.
This is not a dish but a Canadian candy that I got curious about after moving to the country.
Thrills gum claims to tastes like soap and features a "floral rosewater" flavour.
Now, I kind of like floral tastes like rose and lavender, so this was enough to pique my interest.
But, honestly, a few bites in, I realized this was a big mistake. It felt like I was chewing on cloves and I can't, for the life of me, imagine who would actually enjoy that.
Big Turk
Janice Rodrigues holding Bug Turk and Butterfinger candy bars.
While we're on the subject of Canadian candy I disapprove of, I'd like to throw Big Turk into the ring.
It's supposed to be themed after Turkish Delight, a sweet Middle Eastern delicacy known for its jelly-like texture and being dusted with sugar.
However, the chocolate-covered Big Turk bar is simply nothing like that.
I'm not sure what I was expecting but when I finally tried it, it was hard and chewy, and the interior had an indistinguishable fruit taste (is it cherry?) that simply did not go well with the chocolate shell.
Hard pass on this one.
Chocolate hummus
As someone born and raised in the Middle East, hummus has a special place in my heart.
There are so many things I love about the tahini dip, from its natural ingredients to the fact that it feels fresh and healthy.
This is probably why finding dessert hummus in stores across Canada just felt so wrong.
Now I know this is not a Canadian dish, per se, but it really isn't available in so many other parts of the world (and for good reason).
I love chocolate and I love hummus. Does that mean they belong together? No!
Sourtoe Cocktail
Okay, so this is not a widely-known drink, even within Canada, so you're excused if you haven't heard of it.
But a Sourtoe Cocktail is a drink in Dawson City, Yukon and it constitutes a shot of alcohol (usually Yukon Jack) and… a human toe.
That's right.
According to CBC, the drink has a strange history when two brothers got caught in a blizzard and one ended up losing a toe to gangrene.
Apparently, instead of chucking said toe away, they instead decided to preserve it in a jar of alcohol.
And in 1973, the Sourtoe Cocktail Club was born, with one very odd membership requirement: to have a shot of alcohol with that toe in it.
And in, case you're wondering how close to the actual human toe you have to get, there's a rule: "You can drink it fast. You can drink it slow. But your lips must touch that gnarly toe.”
Gross!
What can I say, Canada? Y'all have some odd food and drinks out there.
But on that note, you'll also have poutine and beef patties, so it all balances out in my books. Love ya, Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.