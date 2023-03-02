American Comedians Roasted Canadian Food Then Compared Toronto, Vancouver & Montreal
"What do they got? The f*cking gravy fries that they're always talking about?" 👀
American comedians joked about how Canadian food isn't good — which included a shot at poutine — and then compared cities in Canada to each other.
During an episode of the Taste Buds podcast with stand-up comedians Sal Vulcano and Joe DeRosa that was released on February 27, 2023, Canada's cuisine got roasted and even the guest who is Canadian got in on it.
If you're not familiar with the show, they typically match up two foods against each other, put up a Twitter poll asking which one people prefer, debate which is better, check the tweets about the match-up and then see which food won the poll.
When checking the replies to the tweet during this episode, one person said they would put the meatball sub from Subway up against any food from any fast food restaurant.
"That's the stupidest thing that's ever been tweeted to us and we've had a lot of stupid shit tweeted at us," DeRosa said.
Vulcano agreed and said it was a bad take before he asked, "Where do they live? There's not a lot of options."
After they found the person is from Canada, DeRosa said, "That explains it."
"Could there be a country with less food options than Canada," he continued. "I can't think of — what do they got? The f*cking gravy fries that they're always talking about?"
Aaron Berg, a guest on the episode who is from Toronto, chimed in and said, "Canada does not have a lot of good food."
Vulcano asked if they were talking about restaurants or foods created in Canada because he's been to "great restaurants in Toronto."
"Toronto's a major city, you're gonna find a few great restaurants," DeRosa replied. "Same with Montreal."
"It's very disappointing that they would think that," Berg said about the person who loves Subway's meatball sub.
He also joked that Canada is "probably still waiting for the McRib" to make a comeback.
Then, the comedians start talking about Canadian cities and DeRosa mentioned how he loves Toronto and is going to Vancouver.
Vulcano said that you need three to five days in Vancouver to really explore the city.
"Vancouver to me doesn't have a Toronto and Montreal feel, Vancouver is of its own," he continued. "Vancouver doesn't have a Toronto feel at all. Vancouver has a Seattle, Pacific Northwest feel."
Vulcano shared that he visited the city on vacation and fell in love with it but went back to do stand-up shows and had two of the worst crowds in a 70-city tour.
He said people at both shows had to be escorted out of the theatre because they were drunk and heckling.
"You're talking about a f*cking country that thinks the Subway meatball sub is decent food. They don't get a lot of flash up there," DeRosa said. "Not a lot going on."
Despite the country getting dragged for about 10 minutes on the podcast, it was all just in good fun.
"I love Canada, I'm joking around," DeRosa said. "I'm joking Canada, I love you."
It seems that the comedians aren't alone in their opinion that Canada doesn't have good eats because Canadians were recently asked to share the worst Canadian foods and people had a lot to say.
Ketchup chips, Nanaimo bars, poutine — aka "f*cking gravy fries," according to DeRosa — and more were front runners for the worst foods in Canada!