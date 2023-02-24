8 Canadian Snacks I Discovered As A Newcomer That I'm Totally Obsessed With Now (PHOTOS)
What's a life without poutine, anyway?
After moving to Canada from Dubai last year, I've made it something of a mission to sample just about every quintessentially Canadian snack I can get my hands on.
From Kraft Dinner and poutine to Canadian candy, it's been a wild and sugar-coma-inducing ride.
While, in my opinion, there are some rather weird Canadian dishes and drinks (I'm looking at you, Caesars), there are so many snacks that I've become completely addicted to.
Here are some Canadian snacks and treats that I can't imagine life without now, for good reason.
Poutine
Poutine.
I'd heard of poutine before, but I honestly didn't quite get the hype until I moved to Canada.
Now that I've tried it, I feel like nothing really beats a plate of steaming hot fries doused in liberal amounts of gravy and cheese curds.
It's especially magical on a cold day, if the dish is served piping hot from a kiosk.
Any dish that combines the above ingredients is A-OK with me. I also think it's cool that poutine leaves room for so many customization options.
I even went out on a limb to try vegan poutine – and that was a pretty interesting experience, too!
Nanaimo Bars
I've had a number of versions of Nanaimo bars, many of which were simply from grocery stores and, honestly, I think they're perfect you're craving something sweet.
A Nanaimo bar, named after the Canadian city of Nanaimo in B.C., features three layers, with a crunchy, crumbly base, a middle custard-y layer and a rich chocolate ganache layer.
Honestly, with ingredients like that, you simply can't go wrong.
Montreal-style smoked meat
A smoked meat sandwich from Schwartz' Deli.
I'll be honest, there have been multiple times in my life when I've questioned my meat consumption. And there have even been times I've actually gone off meat for weeks on end.
But I genuinely couldn't keep up a meat-free diet after I discovered Montreal-style smoked beef.
In fact, I still have dreams of one sandwich I ate at Schwartz's Deli in Montreal, with melt-in-your-mouth meat and a smear of mustard over toast. Yum!
Jamaican patties
Now I fully acknowledge that this is a Caribbean delicacy, but its popularity on Canada's food scene simply can't be denied.
I tried my first Jamican beef patty when I came to Canada and was immediately hooked.
Not only is it a great size for a grab-and-go option, it's also so hearty and filling, with the flakey pastry making it instant comfort food.
I still can't pass by Warden Station in Toronto without picking one up. I've also tried the chicken and veggie patties there, and they're equally good.
Miss Vickie's Chips
Miss Vickie's honey Dijon chips.
The truth is, ketchup chips simply don't do it for me, and I was a bit disappointed when I first tried them.
But that isn't to say Canada doesn't make a mean chip.
My personal favourite has been discovering Miss Vickie's, which taste super gourmet to me and also come in some pretty intriguing flavours — from smokehouse BBQ to Spicy Dill Pickle.
The Honey Dijon, especially, is pure perfection.
Ruffles All Dressed Chips
Ruffles all dressed chips.
While we're on the topic of great chips, Ruffles all dressed chips also deserve a mention.
I'll be honest and say I was wary about these the first time I heard about them. After all, chips that are described as having a mix of all the flavours out there aren't exactly appealing.
But I tried them and was hooked from that very first crunch. They kind of have a barbecue taste, but with a much more complex – and delicious – flavour profile.
Tim Hortons
Hot chocolate from Tim Hortons.
I honestly had no idea what a big deal Tim Hortons was before setting foot in Canada. While it does have a branch back in Dubai, it didn't stand out to me from all the other coffee chains there.
But since I've moved to Toronto, I've come to love Timmies, especially its prices and accessibility.
There's just something about sipping a Timmies hot chocolate on a cold day that hits different.
The fact that Tim Hortons is constantly re-inventing its menu is also pretty cool, in my book.
That being said, there are some Tim Hortons dishes I haven't tried yet. And I'm still not sold on their birthday cake-flavoured anything.
Coffee Crisp
Coffee Crisp in a store.
As far as Canadian candy is concerned, I think the humble Coffee Crisp is deservedly a national treasure.
I'm not even a coffee person, but I still loved it.
The candy bar is super light and features just the right hint of coffee and vanilla, all coated with chocolate. A real winner, as far as I'm concerned.
I have yet to try real, traditional maple syrup, Beavertails, Montreal-style bagels and so much more. So, needless to say, I think I have plenty of Canadian dishes to look forward to.
That being said, I'm going to be honest and say that there have been some Canadian delicacies that grossed me out too… especially the one that includes a human body part!