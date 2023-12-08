7 Canadian Foods That Provinces & Cities Are Hiding From The Rest Of The Country
Have you ever heard of Newfoundland poutine, the Persian or a Caribou drink? 🇨🇦
There are so many unique Canadian foods and drinks, including some that provinces and cities across the country are hiding from the rest of Canada!
While you're well aware of Canadian classics — like poutine, butter tarts and Montreal-style bagels — that the country is famous for, you might not know about some of Canada's hidden gems.
So, if you've never heard of Windsor pizza, the Persian, a Caribou drink or Newfoundland poutine, don't feel bad.
Those are just a few of the country's best-kept and most delicious secrets that might just inspire you to go on a foodie road trip across Canada.
Now, without further ado, here are seven unique foods and drinks that provinces and cities all over Canada are hiding from the rest of the country!
Windsor pizza
Windsor-style pizza is a special food that has a more than 70-year history in the Ontario city.
Ambassador Pizza Co., which specializes in this dish, told Narcity that it's made with local cheese, mushrooms and, maybe most unique of all, shredded pepperoni!
Also, canned mushrooms are used instead of fresh mushrooms because that keeps the moisture and texture when it goes in the oven and the pizza is cooked on a layer of cornmeal so that the crust is crispier.
Newfoundland poutine
Newfoundland poutine puts an interesting spin on the classic poutine that Canada is known for.
It's made with fries and gravy, just like poutine we all know, but then dressing is added on as well.
If you've never heard of that before, dressing is what most people call stuffing — you know, that side dish you eat on Thanksgiving.
You can also add cheese curds to the poutine if you want it to be more traditional but keeping them out makes it more authentically Newfoundland!
The Persian
In Thunder Bay, Ontario, there is a dessert that's only available at The Persian Man, a cafe and bakery known for this unique and secretive sweet treat.
Called the Persian, it's a dessert that's like a donut and a cinnamon bun in one and topped with top-secret pink icing.
If you thought it couldn't get more secretive, the current owners of the cafe and bakery founded by the Persian's creator apparently still have the secret recipe locked in an underground safe!
Caribou drink
If you've never heard of the Caribou drink but are intrigued by its name, we've got you covered.
It's a cocktail that's famously served at the Quebec Winter Carnival and made with red wine, hard liquor and maple syrup or sugar.
Also, the Caribou is often served in a cup made of ice!
Origins of this uniquely Canadian cocktail trace back to fur traders in the late 1600s and while it's a Quebec hidden gem, the drink has also secretly made its way to the Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg.
Fries with the works
Fries with the works in P.E.I. is a local dish that people in the province have been hiding from the rest of the country.
This dish seems like poutine because it's made with fries and gravy but it also has ground beef and peas.
While it's a local classic, some restaurants on the island make this dish with variations like adding cheese curds, more vegetables or more meat.
Moon Mist ice cream
Moon Mist is a three-flavoured ice cream that's a classic in Nova Scotia and is now available in more provinces.
This ice cream is a cosmic-looking swirl of purple, yellow and blue colours. The flavours are grape, banana and bubblegum — quite a unique combination.
It's believed that the Moon Mist ice cream flavour was first produced in the early 1980s by Nova Scotian dairies. Now, it's apparently the most popular flavour of ice cream in Atlantic Canada!
Schmoo torte
Now, this is a classic treat in Manitoba that the rest of the country probably has no clue about.
Schmoo torte, which is also sometimes called "shmoo torte," was created by a mother in Winnipeg for her son's bar mitzvah.
It's a combination of layers of cake, whipped cream, caramel or butterscotch and nuts — typically toasted pecans!
Which of these hidden gem Canadian foods do you want to try?
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 2, 2022.