7 Regional Canadian Foods Every Newcomer Should Try At Least Once
The best eats from coast to coast to coast.
If you're a newcomer to Canada, you might be wanting to get into the Canuck spirit by trying some of the local eats.
And given that Canada is such a large country — one made up of many distinct areas — there are a whole bunch of regional foods that you'll want to try in order to start feeling that Canadian vibe.
While some people may think there's just one Canadian experience, for most locals, what feels quintessentially Canadian to them depends on their province, region and even town.
So, to give you an idea of the treats you need to have your eye on, we compiled a list of regional foods that you can find across Canada that you should eat if you really want to feel like you're eating the entire nation, no matter what part of the country you call home.
Here are the regional eats that you need to try as a newcomer to Canada.
Pacific salmon
This one is simple! If you're ever out along the Pacific coast in British Columbia, getting some fresh, wild-caught salmon is really life changing.
Whether you're simply having it raw or it's been smoked on cedar or prepared basically any other way, it's impossible to deny the quality of fish you can get out on the west coast.
And while it might be a little on the expensive side, it's worth it for some of the freshest, best-quality fish you've ever had.
Nanaimo bar
While you can get Nanaimo bars almost anywhere in Canada, the real diehards know that they're a delicacy that originates over on the West Coast.
Named after the city of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, this sweet confection has the reputation of being one of the top Canadian desserts. What exactly is it? Well, it's three sweet layers of sugary decadence, with the bottom typically being a chocolatey crumble made with nuts and coconut, the middle being a yellow custard icing and the top being a thin layer of chocolate ganache.
They're a staple of many Canadian holidays and a go-to dessert recipe for lots of grandmothers, especially on the West Coast.
Saskatoon berry pie
In keeping with the sweet trend, this pie is made from a quintessentially Canadian berry that's so intertwined with Prairie culture that the city is named after the fruit, not the other way around, according to the city.
The saskatoon berry is a small, purplish berry with a tart flavour and a seedy texture that can be found across the Canadian Prairies. An important food source for early Indigenous people, the berries later made their way into pies and other desserts, leading to the traditional saskatoon berry pie.
So, grab a cup of coffee, a slice of pie and a side of ice cream or whipped cream and enjoy this very Canadian treat.
Butter tart
Now we move on to Canada's most populous province, Ontario, and its signature dessert. The butter tart has a contested history, but most accepted theories originate in either Ontario or Quebec, per CBC.
The tart is made up of a flaky pastry cup filled with a sweet filling that can best be described as pecan pie filling minus the pecans. It's simple and sweet and is another one of the treats that many Canadian grandmas will make big batches of for special occasions or sometimes just for fun.
Poutine
Of course, it wouldn't be a list of Canadian foods if poutine wasn't included.
Poutine has its origins in the largest Francophone province of the country, Quebec, but has quickly become something that people from coast to coast to coast have adopted as a part of the general Canadian culture.
It's also probably the most famous of Canadian foods internationally, being almost a punchline for Canadianness.
But, while it can be found across the country, having it in the province that specializes in and invented it is a whole other deal. Getting a steaming pile of crispy french fries smothered in gravy and squeaky cheese curds from a place in Quebec is a top-five experience in Canadian eating.
Maple taffy
Finally, a dish that's made from the two things that most people outside of Canada associate with our nation: snow and maple syrup.
This treat is made out of maple syrup that's been boiled down a little bit so it's more viscous, which is then dribbled onto cold snow. Once it starts to set, you get a wooden popsicle stick, twirl up the hardening maple and then, boom, you have a sweet, mapley lollipop made the most Canadian way possible.
This treat is mostly found in parts of the country where lots of maple syrup is made, which is predominately Ontario and Quebec, but can also be done nearly anywhere you have access to both maple syrup and snow.
Lobster roll
Nothing screams East Coast more than lobster, and if you're out there, grabbing a lobster roll is a great way to really feel like you're tasting the region.
If you're unfamiliar, a lobster roll is a warm bun, roll or piece of bread stuffed with a cold salad of lobster, butter and mayo. It's a savoury snack you can actually get all over the East Coast, including down in the New England region of the United States, where it actually has its roots.
However, given that you can get great lobster up and down the East Coast, it makes sense that this dish has migrated its way up to Atlantic Canada.
While there are a bunch of places you can try this snack, the first stop for it in Canada just might be Nova Scotia.
Of course, there's a massive world of regional Canadian eats and local delicacies out there that are left off the list, but if every single one was included, the list would never end.
For those not feeling like doing any major regional digging, there are also a ton of Canadian fast food dishes that every newcomer should try — from Tim Hortons donuts to fast food burgers and more.