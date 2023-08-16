7 Fast Food Items Every Newcomer To Canada Should Try & There's So Much More Than Poutine
A guide on how to eat like a Canadian.
If you're a newcomer to Canada, you probably noticed that lots of Canadian foods are talked about non-stop. Things like poutine, butter tarts, and Nanaimo bars are just the beginning of what is considered a "Canadian dish." But all of these delicious eats aren't what Canadians eat regularly.
As a matter of fact, a lot of Canadians are most often enjoying food from some of their national chains, as well as specific Canadian menu items available at international chains, and then getting poutine afterwards.
So, to help newcomers to Canada know what fast food items they should specifically try when going out looking for eats, we put together a rundown of where to start.
Obviously, there are many more regional and international chains that aren't on this list, but here are 7 fast food items that you can get in Canada that you should definitely try at least once.
McDonald's Junior Chicken
Price: $3.19
The Junior Chicken is something, according to Canuck Eats, that you can only get from McDonald's here in Canada, which is something that a lot of locals might not even realize.
What is it? Well, it's a piece of fried chicken topped with lettuce, mayonnaise and sandwiched between two buns. It's basically a smaller version of the McChicken and without the sesame bun.
And so, if you want the most Canadian McDonald's order, you can get, why not consider the option of the Junior Chicken rather than the less-than-stellar poutine?
A pizza slice from Pizza Pizza
Price: $11.09 for a small cheese pizza, $12.94 for a small pepperoni pizza
Pizza Pizza is a national pizza chain that won't make anyone's list for most favourite pies, however, it's a place that you can always depend on.
Whether you need a quick slice or an entire 'za, it's a cheap, dependable option that many Canadians know all too well, both late at night and early in the morning.
What slice should you get? Honestly, nearly any single one would give you an idea of what Pizza Pizza is like, but the most basic one to get might be the cheese pizza.
And if you like that? Well, from there, the Pizza Pizza world is your oyster.
Any Harvey's burger
Price: $5.99 to $10.29
Part of the joys of Harvey's is that there isn't one single item on their menu that you shouldn't try because every single burger they make can be different for each person.
They offer fully customizable burgers, which means you can get any topping you'd like or have a patty and a bun if that's what your heart desires.
What's more Canadians than catering to the varied and multi-faceted tastes of everyone who lives here?
So, we recommend walking in, ordering the type of patty you want and getting freaky with your toppings.
Teen Burger from A&W
Price: $8.49
A lot of ink has been spilled on A&W and it's a strange journey to Canadian-ness.
The long and short of it is that it was initially an American chain that spread into Canada, but that Canadian branch broke off. Now it's a fully independent company with similar branding — Which also seems very Canadian.
One of the most evocative sandwiches from A&W is the Teen Burger, which comes with a patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion, ketchup mustard and "Teen Sauce."
It's a succulent bite that anyone who wants to call Canada home should give a try.
Tim Hortons donut and a double-double
Price: $1.83 for a medium Double Double, $1.49 for a donut
What list would be complete without the mention of Tim Hortons?
Tim Hortons is a spot that is synonymous with Canadian identity. It's a punchline to so many stereotypical jokes about this nation, but the worst part is that so many of those jokes are 100% accurate.
So, if you're looking to get into that Canadian spirit as a newcomer, there is no better combination than a good old-fashioned Tim Hortons donut of your choosing, along with a double-double.
What exactly is a double-double? It's nothing too fancy, surprisingly. It's a coffee with two creams and two sugars. That's it! So if you like a creamy, sweet-ish coffee, you'll probably really love this combo -- even though it's a little bit of a cheat for this list because it's actually two items together and not just one!
Mary Brown's Big Mary Sandwich
Price: $8.79
While the United States might seem to have a stranglehold on the world of fried chicken, Canada has its own chicken chain that is very world-trying.
Mary Brown's Chicken was actually founded in the east coast province of Newfoundland & Labrador back in 1969. Since then, it's expanded nationwide with its signature fried chicken and "taters" — a.k.a. potato wedges.
They even have their own fried chicken sandwich called The Big Mary, which holds its own against some of the biggest international chains.
It comes with a sesame seed bun, a piece of fried chicken breast, lettuce, mayo and a pickle on the top of the bun.
It's juicy, it's crispy and it's Canadian!
Swiss Chalet's Half Chicken Dinner
Price: $17.79
And lastly, this sit-down chain is the one to check out if you're ever feeling like a "proper meal" that's brought to your table.
Swiss Chalet is another classic Canadian chain that you might actually have a bit of trouble finding these days. Still, nothing can beat the comforting vibes of getting that half-rotisserie chicken dinner with French fries.
That way, you can get a sampling of the dark and the white meat, as well as get a taste of what they're like in the rich chalet sauce that has made the place such a table in so many Canadian childhoods.
Of course, you can also get it with salad, but fries are really the thing to do if we're going to be honest with you.
So, hopefully, if you're a newcomer to Canada, you can get acquainted with some of the dishes and menu items that unite this massive country to feel a little more at home or welcome to this wacky country.
Of course, these items are primarily for the omnivore in your life. So if you have any dietary restrictions, we promise that not being able to eat these won't make you any less Canadian.
And if you're hitting up the grocery store, there are also a ton of great items that are exceptionally good here in Canada, like salmon to some of our iconic snacks and treats that any newcomer to the country should try.