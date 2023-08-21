7 Iconic Alcoholic Drinks Newcomers To Canada Should Try At Least Once
Drink like a Canadian.🍁
For anyone who's a newcomer to Canada,knowing what to order to drink can be a bit daunting, especially if you're looking for an iconically Canadian alcoholic drink, whether in the liquor store, beer store, wine rack or at your local bar. Also, it's hard to know which ones are actually Canadian.
And so, to help you find out what the best Canadian adult beverage that you need to try if you're new to the country, from our national cocktail to the beer, wine and other spirits that are all produced right here in the Great White North, we've got the perfect list for you.
Now you won't need to think about what to get to drink when you attend that first Canadian party or you're are out downing a few drinks with your friends.
Here are 7 iconic alcoholic beverages you need to try at least once in Canada.
Molson Canadian
This wouldn't be a list worth its weight in salt if there were no mention of Molson Canadian.
One of the most iconic and stereotypical mass-produced beers out there. According to their website, they were formed back in 1786 in Montreal, making it Canada's second oldest company and has been making beer ever since.
And while the company is now part of a multi-national conglomerate, like so many other things in this world, that doesn't change the fact that Molson beer is the Canadian lager.
It's light, crisp and airy and while beer snobs might turn their noses up at it, there's got to be a reason why it's had so much longevity in both Canada and around the world.
Caesar
Did you know that Canada has an official cocktail?
Not only that, but it's a very strange and unique thing that is sort of like a Bloody Mary but with a lot more going on than just tomato juice.
According to the Canadian Encylopedia, the cocktail was first invented by Walter Chell in 1969 in Calgary, Alberta and has, since then, found its way on bar menus across the country.
What exactly is in it? Per Liquor.com, the drink consists of vodka, Clamato (a tomato and clam juice by the Motts company), Worcestershire, Tabasco, and a glass rimmed with celery salt. Add a garnish of a celery stalk, pickled bean or even an entire burger like some restaurants in Canada do.
Wine From Niagara
You might be thinking that Canada is too cold and barren to have good wine, but if you thought that, you'd be wrong!
Canada has a massive wine region in Southern Ontario that produces some fantastic, high-quality wine that can only be found here and is a fun underrated part of the world's wine culture.
As a matter of fact, there are so many vineyards located in the Niagara region that it would honestly take too long to go through them all here for some recommendations.
But you should know that it's such a thing that even the Canadian icon Wayne Gretzky has his own wine brand.
So, when you go to the liquor store, a good move would be to beeline right to that Canadian Niagara wine section and start with whatever strikes your fancy.
Canadian whisky
Canadians produce a whole lot more than just wine and beer, though. As a matter of fact, there's a whole subsection of the whisky market dedicated to the specific kind of spirit that's made in Canada.
Per Liquor.com, Canadian whisky must be made in, you guessed it, Canada and can be made from a mix of grains, with rye being a popular one for many distillers.
Some of the most iconic brands in this category include Forty Creek, Canadian Club, J.P. Wisers and the stalwart of Crown Royal.
Obviously, how you take your whisky, whether straight or with a couple of ounces of pop, depends on a person-to-person level, but if you're looking to get a bit Canadian while you sip, this would be a great option.
Ice Wine
Would you believe that a country as cold as Canada would excel in something called "ice wine?"
Originally produced in Germany, Canada's cold weather has done a lot to make this special wine creation a popular treat in the country.
If you're not a viticulturist, you're probably wondering what ice wine is. Here's a hint, the name tells you a lot.
The long and short of ice wine is that it is produced from frozen grapes, which are at a temperature where the water inside the fruit is frozen, but the sugars and other parts of it are not.
This then produces a more concentrated, flavour-wise, and sweeter wine that parts of Ontario and British Columbia excel at creating.
While this drink is probably not one you'll casually sip on a night out, it's perfect for a special occasion or to taste something you can't get in many other places.
Craft Beer and Cider
One wonderful thing about Canada is that, outside of the mass producers and large companies, there is a vibrant beer and cider culture in nearly every major city.
No matter where you are, there's a great chance that a brewery nearby has been making some great local drinks for years and years.
And if you get even deeper, you find out what regions of Canada do what best, such as IPAs on the West Coast or Sours in Toronto.
So, if you want to get granular and really enjoy some great beer and ciders being produced locally in your new city of residence.
Maple Liqueur
Okay, fine, it wouldn't be a list about Canadian alcohol if there wasn't at least one maple product on here.
For as about as Canadian a drinking experience as you can get, a maple liqueur is going to be your ticket.
Typically made with whisky and other flavours, sipping a boozy, mapley and sometimes creamy bevy will make you feel like you've really arrived in Canada.
Some popular brands for such a drink include Sortilege, Cabot Trail and Kinship.
So, hopefully, this guide will help you get that Canadian sip you might be looking for as a new member of the ecosystem.
From the basic to the bougie, now you can know about the most iconically Canadian alcoholic beverages on the market so that when you're looking for a little bit of the woozy juice, you can be extra Cannuck about it.
And these aren't the only things that newcomers to Canada should be buying. There are a ton of fast food items and iconic grocery store eats that you'll want to jump into.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.