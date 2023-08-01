7 Canadian Restaurants That Every Newcomer Should Try In Their First Year In Canada
Tim Hortons is just the beginning.
Canada is a massive country filled with chain restaurants and when you're a newcomer to it, it can probably feel incredibly overwhelming figuring out where to eat.
It can be difficult to know what restaurants and chains are especially worth checking out as a newcomer to Canada if you're looking for the full-on Cannuck experience.
And by "full-on Cannuck experience," we do not mean poutine, moose and maple syrup, but more so the kind of places that your average Canadian has probably frequented many times in their life, whether they necessarily like it or not.
So, here are all of the Canadian chains and restaurants that any newcomer needs to try if they want to really know how Canadians actually eat, you know, when we're not guzzling maple syrup and sucking back butter tarts.
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons is first on the list because, honestly, how could it not be? It's among the top things that most people think about when they think of the word "Canada."
And there's a clear reason for it. You can't drive too far in any direction in Canada without running into a Tim Hortons and you can't meet a single person who's lived here for a few years who doesn't have some sort of opinion on the coffee and food chain.
It's so closely associated with childhood hockey practices, road trips, late-night eats and early-morning treats for so many Canadians, it's really the place to go and check out if you're new to this country.
Heck, if you want to feel at home in your new country, go in and order yourself a Double Double, a pack of Timbits and you'll hopefully start feeling like you belong.
Pizza Pizza
Love it or leave it, you can't deny that Pizza Pizza is among the most famous slices you can get in Canada.
With locations across the country, this pizza chain is the bastion for many Canadians looking for a quick slice of 'za, whether for a quick on-the-go lunch or a late-night eat after a few Molsons.
Is the pizza going to blow your mind? No, probably not. Will it be hot, cheesy and fill the empty void inside of you? Of course!
And while most people who are passionate about pizza will, correctly, steer you away from Pizza Pizza, it's hard not to love such a Canadian institution as this.
Swiss Chalet
Another institution from Canada that you don't see as much of anymore, but it is still really tasty and very, very Canadian.
This chain specializes in chicken and chicken, or at the very least, is famous for its chicken.
Many people who grew up in Canada will have nostalgic memories of going to their local Swiss Chalet, dunking their fries and parsing through the white and dark chicken.
So, if you're new to the country, you should zip down to your closest location and see what the hubbub is about. While it's not up to its former glory, I actually tried it for the first time and had a generally positive time.
Boston Pizza
Another sit-down chain that you can find all over Canada, but it has the unique honour of being one of the few that started out in Alberta.
With little to do with Boston and much to do with pizza, this chain is a mainstay for things like 'za, pasta, seafood, sandwiches, quesadillas, burgers and more. It's got a little bit of everything for everyone, which has likely contributed to its success.
Not only does it have all types of food, but it also really stylizes itself as something of a sports bar. So to feel like a Canadian, you should saddle on up to the bar, order a beer and some wings and watch some NHL or even CFL.
You need to lean into the vibe! And with their massive menu, there's going to be at least something that will suit your fancy.
Harvey's
If you're more of a burger and fries type of person, Harvey's might be among your most Canadian option.
Harvey's is a chain that you'll only ever find here in Canada, at least for now, and is a major game changer in the world of burgers. Unlike most other places, you can actually choose from a list of toppings to go on said burg.
Imagine Subway, which according to ScrapeHero is one of Canada's biggest chains, but burgers are way better.
On top of the customization for burgers, they have a massive menu with, you guessed, poutine and a bunch of other fast food eats.
Add in the fact that they're super proud of their Canadian beef, it all sort of makes sense.
Jack Astor's
Maybe you want to hang out on a patio, suck back a few chilly, frosty drinks and maybe a few appetizers. Well, one of the top spots for doing just that in Canada is none other than Jack Astor's.
Jack Astor's has a bunch of locations across Canada, from Ontario all the way to Newfoundland, where it serves up cold drinks and a variety of food to the young and old.
One of the most famous locations is in Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto and it would be a great option to get that Canadian experience. However, that's not your only option if you're not feeling that kind of hustle and bustle.
It's the type of place where you can eat a watermelon salad, some tacos and enjoy a boozy frozen lemonade -- See! Canada can be fun!
A&W
You might be thinking, "A&W is an American company, isn't it?" and you would be both correct and incorrect.
A&W was founded in the United States and that's where its roots are. However, it soon branched out into Canada, with that Canuck branch eventually severing itself from the American one and becoming its own independent tree.
For years, the A&W Canada brand has been fully Canadian-owned and operated and is completely distinct from its American counterpart.
It's one of the biggest fast-food chains in Canada and is the place to grab a root beer, burger and maybe even some onion rings for so many residents of the Great White North.
It's a bit of a piece of national pride and is one of the most Canadian places for a quick fast food bite.
And yes, they have poutine.
So, here's everything you need if you're coming to Canada for the first time and want to dine like a local does, at least in the world of chain restaurants.
Of course, these aren't the only places worth checking out and part of the fun is finding your own fave local joints, but let this be an excellent template for some iconically Canadian eats.