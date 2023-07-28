I Went To Swiss Chalet For The First Time & Now I Finally Feel Like A Full Blown Canadian
Is it always so good for so little?
Swiss Chalet is among the most Canadian chain institutions, but as someone who didn't grow up near one, I've never had a chance to try it.
That is, until just recently.
I had the chance to go to the nationally famous restaurant chain for the first time in my 26 years, and I honestly went in with a lot of hyped-up expectations from the many, many things people have said about it.
And I'm happy to announce that it lived up to the hype.
You may be asking how, as someone at the ripe old age of 26, I missed out on such a thing as Swiss Chalet?
Well the answer, like many things in my life, was the fact that I grew up in a small town in the mountains of British Columbia. There were only about five restaurants in town and none of them were a Swiss Chalet.
And then by the time I went to university in Vancouver, all the Swiss Chalet locations had sort of receded far from campus, and because I didn't have the nostalgic connection to it, I never sought it out.
So, when recently the chance came up to go to a Swiss Chalet, I leapt at the opportunity.
And, to be completely honest, I feel like I missed out on the meal!
The ambiance
One thing from the commercials that I always gleaned from Swiss Chalet is that it's a warm, cozy place that seemingly has open fireplaces and bouncing comfortable seats.
And while the location I went to in Toronto was nice, and had big booth seats and a large dining area, it didn't match the cozy vibe that the commercials seemed to communicate.
Of course, I realize this isn't exactly fair because if I measured your average McDonald's with the McDonald's you see in their commercials, I'd also be very let down.
I think the vibe was kind of harshed by the fact that it shared a space with another Canadian chain, Harveys, which didn't give it the most optimal family restaurant vibe.
Ultimately though, it was a fun and unique setting, despite the fact that it was kind of dead.
The food
Suffice it to say, I'm impressed with the delights that Swiss Chalet is serving.
For my first-ever outing, the server suggested I get a half chicken with fries and gravy, that way I would be able to sample both the light and the dark meat.
Along with that, I ordered a pint of Molson Canadian beer because why not? If there's any time to live it up, it's at Swiss Chalet.
When the food arrived on my table I was immediately blown away by how much was there. I understand that half of a chicken is, you know, half of a chicken, but when you're looking at it, it's a lot of food.
Add in the mountain of French fries and the side of gravy and you're tucking in for a feast for sure.
The first thing I noticed was how well-seasoned the fries were. I don't know the exact spice blend, maybe it's a secret held only by the top Swiss officials over in Geneva, but whatever it was, I thought they tasted great.
The chicken I was less impressed by, at least with the white meat. I found that the whiter meat was on the dry side with the darker meat being a lot more succulent.
However, the dryness of the meat didn't really matter at a certain point because the star of the show swooped in and made it all go down smoothly. What was that star? The gravy of course.
The gravy at Swiss Chalet stood out so much, I began to understand why this restaurant chain has become such a mainstay for so many Canadians.
It wasn't heavy and dense like a lot of gravy I've had in the past and had a nice light spice blend that almost had a hint of sweetness to it. And it levelled up every single thing that I dipped in it, including that dry white meat.
Finally, I was also really overwhelmed with the size of the portion. I'm someone who typically has a big appetite, but I feel like I didn't even get halfway through the whole plate and I was stuffed.
While there were some lows, the food I had at Swiss Chalet was honestly really good and at a way better price than I would get at most other chain restaurants in Canada. For my drink and the meal, I only paid $26.87 before the tip.
Talk about a deal.
The verdict
As a newcomer to Swiss Chalet, my expectations were low. I didn't know if it was going to be the victim of hype or if it has declined in quality over the years or what.
However, when I finished my meal and paid, I felt like I had finally experienced a thing that so many other Canadians hold as integral to their identity.
And, on top of that, I had a great time! While the vibe was a little off at my location, you can't deny that the food is tasty, especially for such a low price point.
I'm officially a Swiss Chalet fan and I think we should all support the company and get more locations across Canada so that other small boys like me living in small towns can have the chance to try it before they're old and grey like I am now.
Why? Because I think I honestly missed out on my Swiss Chalet-less life!
Swiss Chalet isn't the only chain in Canada that I haven't had a chance to try until very recently.
Just a few weeks ago I got the opportunity to try Burger King for the first time ever, which was another realization that I missed out on my entire life!
Along with that, I also tried my first McDonald's Big Mac, a sandwich that has elluded me for 26 years. And with that one, I think I could have waited a little bit longer.
Either way, I hope this prompts you to try some food you've never had before because, as they say, variety is the spice of life.