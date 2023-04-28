Swiss Chalet Is Canada's Best Chain Restaurant & Here's Why You Can't Convince Me It's Not
Remember the treasure chest? 🐔
I had a birthday recently and when my partner asked me where I wanted to go for a special dinner, he thought I was joking when I said Swiss Chalet.
Given that we live in downtown Toronto and have been to many swanky restaurants — including Drake's favourite spot — I can see why he thought I was perhaps being facetious, but my love for the iconic Canadian restaurant is genuinely unparalleled.
From the food to the vibes, here's why Swiss Chalet is unbeatable, in my opinion.
The food
While I definitely won't insist that Swiss Chalet's food is the very best in the world, I think it nails what it's trying to do: comforting, nostalgic, consistent comfort food.
My go-to order is the quarter chicken dinner with either the seasoned fries, soup, or caesar salad as my side and honestly, I'd eat it every night for dinner if cost weren't a factor.
The chicken is flavourful and never dry, the fries are better than what you'll find at any other chain (fast food or otherwise) and you can mix up your side if you want something comforting (like a baked potato) or lighter, (like veggies).
But best of all? The Chalet Sauce. It's the salty, savoury thing that binds the whole experience together and is truly the piece de resistance of the meal.
In fact, when I had mouth surgery a few years ago and had to adhere to a liquid diet, my mom bought me Chalet Sauce that I would just straight up drink like it was a beverage.
I mean, maybe don't do that, but I'm certainly not going to judge if you do!
The nostalgia
I have very fond memories of my family going out to Swiss Chalet once a month when I was little that likely colour how I feel about the restaurant as an adult.
There was nothing better than ordering some chicken nuggets from the kids menu, getting a cute lil' chocolate pudding and gummy worm dessert and then picking out a toy from the treasure chest.
Oh, and remember the warm bowls of water with lemon they used to bring at the end of the meal to rinse your hands in? Ahh, the memories!
The comfort
While some might find it uncanny, I find it very comforting that at most stops along the 401 in Ontario you can find a Swiss Chalet that looks identical to the one in your hometown.
From the slightly dated decor to the familiarity of the dishware, I very much appreciate the standardized art (corny signs included) that makes each restaurant low-key a replica of another one.
The specials
Is it even Christmas without the Festive Special?
While the chain offers various promotions throughout the year — such as the Thanksgiving Feast — the Festive Special is just the best.
It's essentially a quarter chicken meal but you also get stuffing, cranberry sauce and five Lindor chocolates -- which for some reason just feels wildly fancy.
December can be hectic, so it's always nice to stop for a holiday-themed meal after a day of fighting the crowds at the mall.
Add a glass of wine, and it's basically a holiday party!
The convenience
Swiss Chalet is an easy option.
Picky eaters will likely find something on the menu they'll want to eat, it has a kids menu and there are some solid vegetarian choices.
Don't feel like cooking? You can go to the restaurant itself to dine in, pick food up from their takeout counter, or even go through the drive-thru.
Don't feel like getting dressed and leaving your house? They deliver!
Swiss Chalet is a crowd-pleaser for a reason, and honestly, I'm going to order some right now and drink the Chalet Sauce straight like the heathen I proudly am.
