Swiss Chalet's Festive Special Is Back & You Can Win Free Food & $5,000 With Your Meal
Not a bad addition to your quarter chicken dinner, eh?
It's the most magical and delicious time of the year because the Swiss Chalet Festive Special is back!
The special kicked off in Canada on November 1, 2023 and will be running until the end of December, so there's plenty of time to pick up one of the four dishes the iconic Canadian chain is offering.
If you want to keep it classic, you can grab the Festive Special, which is a quarter chicken served with stuffing, cranberry sauce, your choice of side and the usual Chalet sauce and dinner roll.
There's also the Festive Chicken & Third Rack Combo, which is a good option if you're hungry as it comes with both chicken and ribs. If you want something handheld, there's the Festive Hot Sandwich and the Festive Chicken on a Bun.
All four options come with five Lindor chocolates and a Festive Scratch & Win Card, which can snag you free food like Cheese Perogies, ¼ Chicken Dinner, Pull-Apart Garlic Cheese Loaf and other menu items.
As well, there's also three prizes of $5,000 available to be won — that's a lot of festive specials you could buy with that!
