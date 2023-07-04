I Tried My First McDonald's Big Mac At Age 26 & Honestly, I Don't Get The Hype
Sorry not sorry Big Mac fans. 🍔
The McDonald's Big Mac is the stuff of legends. To me, it seems like it's one of the world's most famous and often talked about fast food burgers. It's almost ubiquitous in fast food itself.
But did you know that I, a 26-year-old fan of McDonald's, have never had a Big Mac in my life? That is, until today.
The Big Mac first hit the scene in 1967 in Pittsburgh, USA and was invented by a McDonald's franchisee to market food for adults, according to Business Insider.
Originally called the "double burger," it got its name from a secretary that worked for the corporation while it was getting a national rollout. And since then, the burger has been feeding people all over the world.
McDonald's Big Mac.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
As of today, a McDonald's Big Mac comes with two beef patties, shredded lettuce, pickles, cheese, onion and the world-famous "Big Mac" sauce.
All of these ingredients are packaged together in a sesame bun, which comprises a top bun and two "bottom" buns, with one on the bottom and one in the middle. This creates a triple-decker burger that has quickly become the stuff of legends.
As for me, how could I miss out on such a popular menu item at one of the most iconic fast-food restaurants? Well, I think it comes down to when I was a kid.
Growing up, I was very picky about sauces and condiments, which continues today when I still don't eat plain mayo or yellow mustard.
And that sauce on the Big Mac looked too, well, saucy, so I opted against it all the way until July 4, 2023 — AKA today.
Ordering the Big Mac
Tristan holding the Big Mac in front of the McDonald's.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
It was time to try the burger and see just how much it lived up to the hype, and let me say, I don't know if it really did.
When I arrived at my local McDonald's, I ordered the sandwich, informing the non-plussed and uninterested staff member that it was my first time having one. Their response was fair and polite, given that I imagine they always have to deal with people telling them strange things.
She mentioned that her favourite item is the McDouble because it's more affordable, perhaps that'll be my next purchase?
The Big Mac.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
The cashier rang me up, and the burger cost me a surprisingly high $7.67 after taxes. That shocked me because it's nearly the price of a good local burger in Toronto.
Bringing it home, I was a bit giddy with delight, if I'm being completely honest. I was finally about to try the world-famous Big Mac, something I had waited literal years for no good reason to give a try.
The taste test
Going home, I unboxed it and saw that there was sauce everywhere. My childhood fears kicked in immediately. It felt like I was in that scene from the movie Carrie, but instead of "They're all going to laugh at you" ringing in my head, it was "There's sauce in this burger."
The sauce spilling all over the burger.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
Not quite have the same impact, but I believe my point is made.
When I finally took a bite, I was pleasantly surprised by how tangy and complex the flavours of the sauce and the pickles were. They played quite nicely with the rich, fatty flavours of the beef.
The lettuce added a satisfying crunch and it was genuinely a pleasant experience.
Look at me go! I was eating a Big Mac like a real adult man!
However, as I took a few more bites, the dew eventually fell off the daisy. The biggest factor that caused my shift was the addition of the middle bun.
The remnants of the burger.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
It just felt a bit superfluous and overly heavy for something that, despite the ingredients, had lighter flavours going for it.
Once this got in my head, the sandwich started to have diminishing returns, with it getting less and less appetizing as I ate it. That first bite was so good that I didn't feel the urge to finish it. As a matter of fact, it still is just sitting on my counter as I write this, two-thirds eaten.
The verdict
At the end of the day, my thoughts on the Big Mac are a bit conflicted. I think the tangy, light flavours of that Big Mac sauce and the vegetables are a winning combination. However, I don't know if they work for me in their current form.
This caused me to consult with a friend of mine to talk about my experience with the Big Mac and she said she often gets other burgers at McDonald's "Like A Mac," which, according to her, is a way you can order nearly any sandwich with the same toppings as a Big Mac for additional money.
While I'm unsure if this is standard practice across all locations, I am curious to see if I can order some of my favourite burgers, such as the quarter pounder with cheese, "Like a Mac," to get the best of both worlds.
However, regarding getting a Big Mac on its own, I think I may have missed the boat on that one. It doesn't seem like something I'd be getting again, even after a few (a bunch) of beers at 3 a.m.
While I am happy that I gave it a try, I don't think I could see myself getting it again and knowing what I know now; I probably could have gone a whole heck longer not having tried one.
I do feel like I've gone through something of a write-of-passage, though, especially as a professional food writer at Narcity. Every new item tried is another patch to my gustatory quilt, so I can't say I regret trying the Big Mac.
It just really underwhelmed me after the years and years of hype, which I guess, at the end of the day, isn't the Big Mac's fault. But, like every other work of art, it is informed by the context in which it was made and consumed.
And this isn't the only fast food first I've had as of late.
Growing up in such a small town meant I never had things like Burger King or Mary Brown's Chicken, two iconic places that are actually pretty tasty at the end of the day.
I also tried the Chicken Big Mac when it hit stores, which actually might be better than the original, in my opinion.