McDonald's Canada Is Bringing Back The Grand Big Mac & It's An Upgrade Of An Old Fave
But it's only here for a limited time. 🍔
The Big Mac is among the favourite fast food burgers in the world and Canada, but sometimes bigger is better.
To accommodate those looking to have a bigger Big Mac experience, McDonald's Canada is bringing back the Grand Big Mac for a limited time only.
According to McDonald's Canada, the last time the Grand Big Mac was available in Canada was two years ago back in 2021, when it made its Canadian debut. So, if you're a fan, you've probably been waiting for its return for a hot minute.
But what exactly is the Grand Big Mac and how does it compare to the stalwart of McDonald's burgerdom, the Big Mac?
First off, the most significant difference is its availability. The sandwich will only be in stores between July 18 and August 21 and will be available on the McDonald's app, in-store and for delivery.
But what makes it different than the Big Mac? Well, simply put, it's grand.
To give you an idea of how much bigger it is, an average Big Mac is about 216 grams, according to the McDonald's website. As for the Grand Big Mac, you're looking at a sandwich that is about 322 grams in total.
So, doing some basic math, that's 106 grams bigger than the smaller sandwich. This means a bigger patty, more sauce, more toppings and more of that iconic sesame bun.
And with this larger size also comes a price difference. A regular Big Mac ordered a la carte will run you $6.49 before tax. The Grand Big Mac costs $8.29 — a difference of $1.80.
So, if you're a major Big Mac fan who is always left wanting more, this might be a good option for you.
But, like any promo, you only have a limited amount of time. So, get your burgers in this summer while you can.
Because who's telling if the Grand Big Mac will return to the dustbin of history like many other iconic McDonald's menu items from the past?