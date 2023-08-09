McDonald's Is Adding A Line Of Pop Culture-Inspired Meals & It's Like An Adult Happy Meal
An homage to you favourite movies and TV shows. 🍟
McDonald's has launched a new meal that is a tribute to their cultural input in TV, movies and even music, and it's actually a little bit like an adult happy meal.
The "As Featured In Meal" is a tribute to all of the art that has included McDonald's restaurants or food, from art films to your favourite sitcoms.
Not only that, but getting the meal will give you special access to exclusive merch that the company is doing with the London-based streetwear company Palace.
So basically, McDonald's is really trying to tell you that they're cool and whether they do it or not is in the eye of the beholder.
In the meal, which launches on August 14 in 100 countries, you have the option of a bunch of different potential mains sides and even a brand new tie-in sauce.
All in brand-new packaging that will make it feel all the more like that Happy Meal vibe.
The packaging
The As Featured In Meal bag.
The biggest thing you'll notice with this new As Featured In Meal is that it's coming in a brand-new bag.
And that bag looks very striking and unique from the typical McDonald's experience when you grab your breakfast, lunch or dinner.
The first thing you'll notice is that the bag is almost entirely plain, aside from a bit of branding and some black text. It's just that classic brown paper bag that we all know and love.
The words on it read "The McDonald's Bag," and there's a small McDonald's logo with another line saying "As Featured In" with a list of eleven films and TV shows.
Super aesthetic.
On the side, there is a QR code which, when you scan it, gives you special access to the PalaceXMcDonald's merch that the hip company is launching along with the meal.
The movies, TV shows and music
As a fan of movies, TV and music, you'll probably recognize some, if not all, of the names on here.
Specific episodes of Seinfeld are referenced, as well as whole shows like The Office (US) and season two of the new show Loki on the Bag, as well as iconic fan favourite movies such as Space Jam and Coming To America.
Interestingly enough, these movies are also slotted next to films by one of the best arthouse filmmakers of the 1990s, like Wong Kar-Wai and his film Forbidden Angels.
What unites these seemingly disparate movies? They all feature, in some way or another, McDonald's.
Whether it be, the dreamy Christopher Doyle shot scenes inside a McDonald's in Forbidden Angels or the futuristic McDonald's billboards in The Fifth Element.
Along with these flicks, the campaign also pays homage to movies like Clueless, Blankman, Chak De! India, Richie Rich, The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, From Paris With Love, Reality Bites, I'm Not Rappaport and The Longest Yard.
TV shows that have featured some iconic McDonald's food and are also part of this campaign include the aforementioned Loki, Seinfeld and The Office (US), as well as anime show The Devil Is A Part Timer, Spanish sitcom Aquí no hay quien viva, Friends and 30 Rock.
As for music, the fast food chain is paying homage to their feature in songs like "You Be Illin" by Run DMC and Cómo, Cuándo Y Dónde by Akwid.
There's even one book, Brief Answers To The Big Questions By Stephen Hawking!
So, basically, it's a fun little moment for the McDonald's brand to celebrate all the art and culture that has been made about and featuring them.
The food
What food can you get in the As Featured In Meal? Well, customers can get either a ten-piece of Chicken McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a Big Mac. Along with that, you can also get medium fries and a medium fountain drink.
And while those all might sound like a boilerplate meal from the Golden Arches, the fact that these McDonald's menu items have been recognized and used in some iconic TV shows and movies makes it all the more fun.
Plus, in celebration of the second season of the new Loki TV show, McDonald's is also whipping out a newly branded Sweet N' Sour sauce for all your dipping pleasures.
The cost has not been released as of yet, however, with the launch going out across 100 countries, you can likely bet that it will vary from location to location.
Oh, and be quick because it'll be around only while supplies last, so things could entirely disappear.
The merch
While the exact merch is under wraps, if you buy that bag come August 14, you can expect to get early access with that QR code on the side.
If you aren't familiar with Palace, they're a fashion brand that has become a huge part of the 2010s and 2020s street fashion, with their iconic triangular logo. In preparation for their collab with McDonald's, the fast food company actually also took out a billboard in Times Square New York City and utilized the fashion brand's aesthetic on one of the big screens.
Talk about some unique marketing!
So, now that you know everything about this new meal coming to McDonald's, you can now start the anticipation machine as you wait for it. While it's not exactly an adult happy meal with toys and all that, it is as close to one as Canada's gotten in the last few years.
Plus getting early access to a merch drop is maybe the adult version of a toy, or it is at least to some.
If you've been paying attention, this isn't the only wild and interesting collaboration McDonald's has done in the last little bit.
The brand just recently put out a Squishmallow McFlurry and Happy Meal Toy — and no, there are no plushies blended up into the ice cream.
Along with that, they've also been pumping tons of new menu items, such as a fully new rundown of snack wraps and McWraps, which one Narcity writer even took the plunge and tried tasting.
So, hit up your local McDonald's if any of these things seem interesting to you.