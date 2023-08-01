McDonald's Canada Has A Squishmallows McFlurry Now & The Toys Are Going For So Much On eBay
Both tasty and cute.
McDonald's has cooked up another new McFlurry to add some additional sweetness and a touch of cuteness to the summer 2023 roster.
The new McDonald's menu item is being done in conjunction with the plushie brand Squishmallow, and no, it doesn't have blended-up Squishmallow toys in it, thank God.
According to McDonald's, the new McFlurry features their classic soft serve, blended with "pink popping candy" and blueberry-flavoured syrup.
This sweet treat has hit McDonald's locations as of August 1 and will be around for a "limited time," with both snack and regular sizes available. It'll cost you $4.89 for the regular and $3.59 for the snack size before taxes.
And this isn't the only Squishmallow tie-in that McDonald's Canada is doing. They've announced that adults and kids can get Squishmallow toys in their Happy Meals for a limited time. There are ten different music-themed toys all with their unique look and name, and they'll be available while supplies last.
Much like previous McDonald's tie-ins, these new Squishmallow toys — the ones already released in other countries — are fetching a high price on eBay.
One seller based in Argentina has a whole set of Happy Meal toys that are currently priced at CAD$210.60. One set from a seller in the United States is for sale for a whopping $342.
Other individual ones from countries like the Philippines or Malaysia are currently priced at $13 to over $32.
In other words, they're going for a price higher than the cost of a Happy Meal, so if you're a collector, it'd be wise to get to your local McDonald's and grab both the Happy Meal and maybe even the McFlurry.
McDonald's has been up on their game lately with releasing new items, from their whole new menu of McWraps and Snacks Wrapsto a Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry, to just name a few.