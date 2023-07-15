I Ranked Canada's National Pizza Chains From Worst To Best & US Fast Food Is Tough To Beat
Here's where to get your next slice. 🍕
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When you don't feel like cooking and want a quick eat or are trying to feed a bunch of people for an affordable price, grabbing a pizza is always the move.
But where should you order the best pizza from?
While some may say a local pizza place or mom-and-pop shop or maybe that trendy new place that just opened up in your neighbourhood should be the way to go, sometimes that's just not an option.
This brings you to the world of national chains. And like the fast food chains, there are better and worse ones. Some spots people passionately hate or love and others that people hold a deep nostalgic connection to.
But which one is actually best? Well, to get to the bottom of this, I decided to rank all of the national pizza chains that you can, basically, get from coast to coast.
Of course, there are exceptions to this because plenty of provinces and regionally-specific chains blow these out of the water, but they will be omitted from this list.
Another thing before diving in, I do believe that the old adage about pizza is correct — even when it's bad, it's still pizza — so nothing on here is truly vile, but there is a lot you don't see me running to, even after a couple of beers.
So, here is my rundown of all the national pizza chains I've tried in my life ranked from worst to best, and it seems like one American chain has Canada beat.
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut is a chain that I don't have a whole lot of experience with, but the few occasions I have had have left a lot to be desired.
Without fail, every time I've gone to Pizza Hut, I've left with a sore stomach. This might be a product of my overeating, but it's not an experience I've had at any other place every single time I've gone.
The cheese just doesn't feel all that authentic and good to me, the pizza toppings and sauce are salty as heck and the crust is more on the bland side.
Where Pizza Hut does well, however, is its fun gimmicks and other things that make it a favourite among children. Fun boxes, stuffed crust and wings, so you gotta at least try some of them.
Pizza Hut is a lot more like a Pizza Not for me.
Score: 1/5
Pizza Pizza
I'm a relative newcomer to the world of Pizza Pizza as it's only recently grown to a more cross-country chain in recent years after I moved to its home province of Ontario.
And I'm honestly fine with that. Pizza Pizza is a staple of many Canadian pizza existences, however, it's maybe the one I'd avoid the most in my life.
The toppings are fine, but I really do find that the cheese, sauce and bread are just bland. The crust is carboard-y and the whole situation is bleak, to be honest.
To give you an idea of my thoughts, I've only been once or twice in the three-plus years I've had access to it. So, it shows you my excitement level for it!
Score: 1.5/5
Boston Pizza
I must admit, I have a whole lot of nostalgic connection to Boston Pizza. In the small BC town I grew up in, there were basically a handful of sit-down restaurants to go to.
And by a handful, I mean 4. There was the Chinese restaurant, the Indian restaurant, the Greek restaurant and Boston Pizza.
So, I attended many birthdays, family dinners, post-work hangouts and more inside the hallowed walls of Boston Pizza. This means that their pizza has a special place in my heart.
But, going there as an adult, even the rose-coloured glasses of nostalgia couldn't bump this up too high.
While they have lots of options, the cheese and sauce are too salty. Add toppings like pepperoni or any other kind of cured meat, and you have something that will be running for a pitcher of cool water.
Where Boston Pizza shines, though, is in its crust. It is generally delicious and has a nice sourdough taste that you don't often get from chain crusts.
While still my thumb is tentatively up on BP, I think it doesn't hold up to the test of time.
Score: 2.5/5
Panago
Panago was one of the other few chains you could find in my small town and, while a mainstay of many pizza parties, was never one my family was big into — we were patrons of a small B.C. chain called Canadian 2 For 1.
That being said, Panago is a genuinely good pizza chain. With locations across Canada, they're worth checking out for sure.
Where Panago shines is the lightness of their pizzas. They have delicious thin-crust pizzas with some inspired toppings that work well together. It's never too heavy or too much, and their cheese and sauce do a great job of balancing everything together.
However, they are a smaller chain and not in the top tier because, frankly, sometimes you're just not looking for a thin-crust style pizza.
Score: 3/5
Domino's
And now for the undisputed king of pizza chains. I know I might get some flack for this, but please, hear me out.
Domino's basically never disappoints me. I would almost put Domino's in a different category than "pizza." Why? Well, sometimes you want pizza and sometimes you want Domino's — and those can be two very different cravings and impulses.
Much like some of the spots on this list, Domino's does a great job of offering a lot of variety in its pizza menu. And nearly all are good and hit the spot in their own way.
If you're just getting a classic pepperoni pizza, Domino's has never failed me. The cheese has always been great, the sauce perfectly spiced and the crust with the same great level of chewiness and char.
Plus, when you add in all the fun doohickeys like the pizza tracker, it only upgrades your dining experience. As a matter of fact, all restaurants should implement something like that so I can see where my food is and when I'll get to eat it at all times.
All and all, I think Domino's is truly the perfect pizza chain experience.
Score: 5/5
So, hopefully, with these pizza recommendations, you can figure out the best place to grab some 'za for your next party, movie night or just easy-to-eat dinner.
And please, keep in mind that this is just my opinion! Pizza is something that is near and dear to so many people, so I'm not here to yuck your yum, even though there's a good chance I did.
And so, in the immortal words of Peter Parker: "Pizza time!"