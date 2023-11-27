Pizza Hut Is Giving Out Free Pies For One Day Only & You Just Need To Bring One Thing
You might want to check your recycling bin 👀.
What's better than having pizza for dinner? Free pizza. Luckily for you, one of Canada's fast food chains is coming in clutch next week and giving away free pies.
Pizza Hit Canada says they will be giving away $1 million worth of free pizza, which is about 50,000 pies, for their "Repizza Event" on December 4, but there is a catch.
All you have to do is go to your nearest Pizza Hut store with an empty pizza box to get a "refill," and the best part is, it can be a pizza box from any chain — not just a Pizza Hut box.
The promotion will run for one day only so now's the time to squirrel away one of your pizza boxes ahead of December 4.
Pizza Hut says it's running the promo to showcase its latest menu addition, "a new, light and airy Handcrafted Crust that's so delicious guests can devour it no matter when they last enjoyed some 'za."
When you hand in your old pizza box, the fast good company will give you a hot Handcrafted Crust Pizza, but you must be one of the first 100 customers in the store on December 4. There are no other strings attached to this deal.
Pizza lovers can choose between a medium Handcrafted Pepperoni Duo or a medium Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese.
"We developed and tested a new Handcrafted Crust and an exciting new range of recipes among Canadians that delivers on exactly that, providing an everyday experience that will make you want to 'Repizza' again and again," Daniel Meynen, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut Canada, said in a press release.
The Handcrafted Crust is now available across the county, so you can either order one up now or dig a pizza box out of your recycling bin and show up for the big giveaway on December 4.