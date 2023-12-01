I Tried Pizza Hut's Newest Pie & Here's How You Can Get One For Free In Canada
Pizza Hut has upgraded their pie and you can score an entire pizza for free in celebration of their new Handcrafted Crust, which I got to try.
After recently testing individual slices of pizzas from Canada's major chains as well as frozen pies, my standards are pretty lofty when it comes to the dish, and I'm happy to say Pizza Hut's Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese meets those standards.
The pizza itself is deliciously cheesy with just the right amount of grease and the new crust is super light and airy and has a really nice crunch without being brittle like some pies have. As well, this crust didn't get weird and hard the next day like others do — I had a slice of it the next morning straight out of the fridge and the crust had stayed surprisingly fresh. I usually don't like to eat pizza crust if it's not fresh, but I actually enjoyed this after it was a day old!
A slice of Pizza Hut's Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
On Monday, December 4, Pizza Hut is offering a free pie to anyone in Canada who brings an empty pizza box (it can even be from another brand) to their store.
Then, they'll take the empty box and give you "a brand-new Pizza Hut box with a piping hot Handcrafted Crust Pizza (to the first 100 customers per store). No strings attached – just cheese."
Customers can pick between a medium Handcrafted Pepperoni Duo or medium Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese, while supplies last.
“Our team reimagined what a Pizza Hut light and airy crust should deliver without compromising on the unbeatable taste and flavour packed in every slice of a Pizza Hut pizza,” said Daniel Meynen, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut Canada. “We developed and tested a new Handcrafted Crust and an exciting new range of recipes among Canadians that delivers on exactly that, providing an everyday experience that will make you want to ‘Repizza’ again and again."
As well as the Handcrafted Pepperoni Duo or medium Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese, there's also a new Handcrafted Cheddar Bacon Ranch and Handcrafted Fajita Chicken, or you can try the crust with your own combination of toppings.
