pizza pizza

Pizza Pizza Is Changing Its Name & Giving Out Freebies To Singles On Valentine's Day

Free pizza is the only love you need.

Trending Staff Writer
A Pizza Pizza restaurant. Right: A Pizza Pizza pizza.

A Pizza Pizza restaurant. Right: A Pizza Pizza pizza.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime, @pizzapizzaltd | Instagram

If you love free pizza and are single this Valentine's Day, listen up!

Canadian pizza chain Pizza Pizza is showing some support to all single Canadians out there, and it involves actually changing their name for one day only!

Pizza Pizza is showing its solidarity for all the bachelorx, bachelors, and bachelorettes out there on Feb 14 by temporarily dropping a "pizza" in its name as part of its "singles for singles" promotion.

This means, for one day only, the store will simply be called "Pizza."

Not only are they changing their name, "Pizza" will give away single slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza to Canadians who swing into the store without a partner between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

So, if you're more into a Pal-entine's Day than a Valentine's Day this year, take advantage of this offer.

To redeem your slice, all you have to do is show that you have the company's app downloaded and you can get that free slice of 'za at a participating store.

Stores taking part in this promotion are in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Montreal.

The exact locations are:

  • 558 Bloor Street W, Toronto
  • 125 The Queensway, Toronto
  • 1001 St. Catherine Street E, Montreal
  • 345 Robson Street, Vancouver
  • 3025 Ness Street, Winnipeg
The promo ends on February 15, meaning that all the stores will be back to their old-fashioned double-barrel name of Pizza Pizza the next day.
So, while you might not have that Valentine, you can always treat yourself to a free pizza slice and that's something all those annoying couples in your life can't say.

If you're single and are looking for other ways to celebrate Valentine's Day, some Toronto residents are sharing their best tips, from spoiling yourself to simply treating it like any other day of the year.

From Your Site Articles
Tristan Wheeler
Trending Staff Writer
Tristan Wheeler is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on money and budgets and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...