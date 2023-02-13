Pizza Pizza Is Changing Its Name & Giving Out Freebies To Singles On Valentine's Day
Free pizza is the only love you need.
If you love free pizza and are single this Valentine's Day, listen up!
Canadian pizza chain Pizza Pizza is showing some support to all single Canadians out there, and it involves actually changing their name for one day only!
Pizza Pizza is showing its solidarity for all the bachelorx, bachelors, and bachelorettes out there on Feb 14 by temporarily dropping a "pizza" in its name as part of its "singles for singles" promotion.
This means, for one day only, the store will simply be called "Pizza."
Not only are they changing their name, "Pizza" will give away single slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza to Canadians who swing into the store without a partner between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Valentine's Day.
So, if you're more into a Pal-entine's Day than a Valentine's Day this year, take advantage of this offer.
To redeem your slice, all you have to do is show that you have the company's app downloaded and you can get that free slice of 'za at a participating store.
Stores taking part in this promotion are in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Montreal.
The exact locations are:
- 558 Bloor Street W, Toronto
- 125 The Queensway, Toronto
- 1001 St. Catherine Street E, Montreal
- 345 Robson Street, Vancouver
- 3025 Ness Street, Winnipeg
If you're single and are looking for other ways to celebrate Valentine's Day, some Toronto residents are sharing their best tips, from spoiling yourself to simply treating it like any other day of the year.