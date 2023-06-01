Toronto Locals Shared The Best Pizza Spots & You'll Want To Devour A Pie From Each (VIDEO)

best pizza in toronto

Where is the best pizza in Toronto?

Toronto is filled with mouth-watering slices with gooey cheese, flavourful sauce and enough toppings to make your head turn on a swivel, but with so many Toronto restaurants, it can be hard to determine the top contenders.

Narcity took to the streets of the 6ix to ask people what their favourite pizza spot in Toronto is to help you narrow down your search for the most scrumptious slice of pie.

Here are their answers, from popular west-end gems to lactose-free options.

Mama's Pizza

Price: 💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: This Toronto classic has been open for 65 years and was started by Lidia Danesi, also known as the "Mamma, Queen of Pizza." Danesi grew up in Tuscany, Italy, so the recipes for these pies are as authentic as it gets.

Website

Blondies

Price: 💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Blondies has two types of sauces to choose from, so if you're a sauce lover, look no further. You can gobble down a pizza with alfredo sauce or tomato sauce at any of their seven locations.

Website

Pizzeria Badiali

Price:💸💸

Address: 181 Dovercourt Rd, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This popular west-end gem serves up New York-style slices, so if you're looking for a taste of the big apple, you'll find it here.

Website

Pizzeria Du

Price:💸💸

Address: 536 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Lactose-free pizza lovers rejoice! There is an option for you to chow down a steamy slice right on Queen West. Pizzeria Du serves up plant-based cheese made in-house and has a gluten-free crust option for pizza lovers with more sensitive stomachs.

Website

Za Cafe Pizzeria & Bar

Price:💸💸

Address: 372 Bay St Unit, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you like some variety in your pizza, you may want to check out Za Cafe and try out their veal pizza, duck pizza, seafood pizza or even a smoked salmon za.

Website

Salt & Tobacco

Prize: 💸💸

Address: 521 Parliament Street, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a spot in Cabbagetown serving up pizzas and salads where you can throw back a couple of beers or sip on wine, this may be a winner for you.

Website

General Assembly Pizza

Prize: 💸

Address: 331 Adelaide West Toronto, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: This downtown spot makes its pizzas with naturally leavened dough and all-natural ingredients, not to mention the inside of this restaurant is picture perfect with a gorgeous dining room filled with plants.

Website

Brooke Houghton
Toronto Staff Writer
Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

