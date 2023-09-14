Little Caesars Is Selling Pizza At Throwback Prices For One Day Only & Here's How To Get It
In pizza, we crust! 🍕.
If you've been craving pizza but feel like lately, purchasing a pie has been a bit out of your weekly budget, might we suggest waiting a week to snatch a hot deal?
Little Caesars is taking us back in time and offering customers throwback prices like you've probably never seen before for one day only, and it'll be an opportunity for you to fill up on the cheesy goodness for less than an Uber ride.
Just in time for National Pepperoni Pizza Day and to appreciate their customers in their annual celebration, Little Caesars is offering pizza lovers $5 medium classic pizzas on September 20.
"Through our Customer Appreciation Days, we want to share our gratitude to the wonderful customers we've been serving here in Canada since 1969," Toni Ronayne, Managing Director for Little Caesar of Canada, said in a press release.
Unfortunately, the deal cannot be claimed on food delivery apps nor online. Instead, customers need to purchase their pizzas in-store.
You can choose between Little Caesars' Medium Classic Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas.
If you were hoping to snatch cheap pizza before National Pepperoni Pizza Day, visiting your closest grocery store could be a great idea.
Narcity's Tristan Wheeler tried five frozen pizzas and ranked them from worst to best so that you can walk straight to his favourite pizza the next time you're food shopping.
The best part is that all the pizzas tried in his taste test cost less than $5, so it's just about the same hot deal as Little Caesars, but you can grab it all year long.