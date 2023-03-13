A Canadian Restaurant Saved Simu Liu A Table & He Actually Showed Up To Claim It (PHOTOS)
The star is in town to host the Junos!
National treasure and Marvel superhero Simu Liu is in Edmonton to host the 2023 JUNO Awards, so naturally, locals are keeping an eye out for any potential sightings — and one restaurant even extended an invite over social media.
Capitalizing on the moment, Hanjan (a popular Korean restaurant in Alberta) decided to shoot their shot by letting Liu know he had a table specially reserved just for him.
The restaurant staff posted a reel to Instagram with the caption "We’re open until 12 so if ur tired from Juno rehearsals come to hanjan for some good ol korean fewd," to which Liu responded "Yo I'm down."
Later that day, Liu posted a picture of his table — which was decked out with a framed shirtless pic of the celeb and some seriously tasty-looking food — to his own Instagram story.
The caption was timeless: "Lol"
Simu Liu's Instagram story featuring food at Hanjan Restaurant in Edmonton.@simuliu | Instagram
Liu tagged the restaurant, and it's safe to say that foodies and fans alike are likely going to be drawn into the doors of Hanjan this week.
The movie star didn't leave without posing for a picture with the restaurant staff first, a photo that was promptly shared to Hanjang's IG account.
"Yes he is just as handsome and charismatic in person," they wrote.
It's obvious that there are fans in the bunch — they even made him an adorable sign! Let this be a lesson to always shoot your shot, folks.
You can watch this Marvel hero hosting the Juno Awards tonight, broadcast live from Rogers Place in Edmonton for a night of Canadian music (and handsomeness, courtesy of Liu).