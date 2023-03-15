Simu Liu & Andrew Phung Were Just Spotted At This Edmonton Restaurant (PHOTOS)
"They were incredibly kind!"
It was a big weekend for Edmonton, with so many famous faces showing up in the city ahead of the 52nd JUNO Awards which were held in the city on Monday.
Fresh from the star-studded award show, JUNOS host Simu Liu and comedian Andrew Phung had their very own afterparty at Edmonton restaurant, Fu's Repair Shop.
The restaurant is known for serving up killer cocktails and delicious dumplings and dim sum on 109 St.
Speaking to Narcity, Fu's Repair Shop revealed that the stars had a chef's tasting of the menu.
The Kim's Convenience co-stars even took time out to take plenty of photos with fellow diners at the restaurant too.
"It was amazing to have them, they were incredibly kind. Our staff were so excited to show them what the Edmonton Asian culinary scene has to offer," Fu's Repair Shop told Narcity.
Simu Liu and Andrew Phung went to Fu's Repair shop after the JUNO Awards.Courtesy of Fu's Repair Shop.
Fu's Repair Shop, which opened in April 2022, was also named as one of Canada's best new restaurants by Air Canada's EnRoute magazine.
If you're looking to head out to Fu's to try it for yourself, the spot is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. until late.
It wasn't the only sighting of Liu over the weekend either. Edmonton restaurant Hanjan also let the Marvel superstar know that they'd saved him a table and he actually showed up to claim it.
The restaurant even decorated his table, complete with a shirtless pic of the star.
We're glad to see celebrities out and enjoying Edmonton's impressive food scene.