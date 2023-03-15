We Asked 10 Celebs To Finish The Lyrics To These Iconic Canadian Pop Songs (VIDEO)
Okay, but how many of these would you get? 🎤🎵
The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards aired on Monday night and local celebrities showed off their knowledge of iconic Canadian pop songs on the red carpet — well, for the most part.
Narcity asked the likes of Nickelback, Andrew Phung, Kris Collins, Aysanabee, TOBi, Banx & Ranx, Tenille Townes, Haviah Mighty and Kardinal Offishall to finish the lyrics to a few Canadian radio hits. Some passed with flying colours while others... not so much.
A few celebs were hesitant when first presented with the challenge (the phrase "oh no" was uttered at least thrice) but most of them warmed up pretty quickly once they got going.
Watch Canadian Celebs Play “Finish The Lyrics” At The 2023 Junosyoutu.be
The words came easily (even to the trepidatious Kollins) for bops like "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen, "I'm Like a Bird" by Nelly Furtado, and "Photograph" by Nickelback.
However, when it came to "Hotline Bling" by Drake (practically the national anthem circa 2016), the performances fell apart a little. Banx & Ranx powered through like total champs, mumbling incoherently to the tune of the song. They get an A for effort.
Country singer Tenille Townes had a laugh before waving the white flag on that one. "I'm so sorry," she said. But hey, when Townes was tasked with completing the lyrics to Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" she absolutely slayed.
Others didn't have as much luck with it.
"I'll have to put that one back on the playlist," said Aysanabee when he flubbed the words.
One artist in particular killed it on every song: Best Rap Album/EP winner TOBi. "Shout out to Carly Rae," he said after finessing the lyrics to the absolute banger and then, "Shout out Joni Mitchell," when quizzed on his fave song "Big Yellow Taxi."
Honestly, it was all pretty hilarious to watch, but you can tell how much these Canadian artists support their peers.