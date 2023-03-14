Simu Liu Threw So Much Shade At The Juno Awards & He Even Took Shots At John Tory (VIDEO)
Toronto got a shoutout in the worst way. 😬
Simu Liu isn't afraid to throw a little shade every now and then and he wasted no time roasting a couple of well-known celebs and politicians at this year's 2023 JUNO Awards.
In his opening monologue, Liu didn't pull any punches and covered everything from former Toronto mayor John Tory's "sex scandal" to the rise of artificial intelligence.
While opening the show, which took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Liu took a moment to welcome the city's mayor Amarjeet Sohi. However, Liu also used the opportunity to take aim at former Toronto mayors Rob Ford and John Tory.
"As a Torontonian myself, how do I put this? We have a bit of a thing when it comes to mayors," Liu explained.
"Let me just say how refreshing it is to see a mayor not do crack in an underpass or engage in a very uncomfortable sex scandal. Toronto should take note," he joked.
Liu also gave a shout-out to Edmonton Oilers legend, Connor McDavid who was also in attendance and sung his praises.
"Connor's having one of the best single-season performances since Wayne Gretzky. Incredible. You are the Lebron of hockey right now," he said.
However, he urged McDavid to not follow in James' footsteps.
"Just do me a favour. Promise me you will not take your talents to South Beach. Don't do it," he joked, citing James' infamous speech when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers.
No one was safe from Liu's ridicule, not even the machines — that's right, the Marvel star even fired shots at artificial intelligence and software like ChatGPT.
"When the producers asked me to come back, I did what any responsible adult would do and left the writing until the last possible second. But that's okay because we actually live in the age of artificial intelligence," Liu said, explaining that he asked AI to write his opening monologue.
It all got off to a good start, give or take a spelling mistake, however, the speech definitely took a turn.
"I am here to play but a small part and move us through the evening," Liu read. "I feel like small is a bit of an undersell."
"Anyway, we have a lot to celebrate tonight from the newcomers making their mark in the scene to legends in the audience, such as Prime Minister John A. Macdonald, poutine, Lake Superior and the CN Tower," Liu carried on with some confusion.
"Okay, most of those are not even people... See that's why I'm on stage and AI is not. Okay, well, thank you. Our jobs are safe, you guys," Liu joked.