Jessie Reyez Ended Up In The Hospital On Junos Night & Here's What Happened (VIDEO)
"I wasn't at any after parties cuz I went to the hospital 🙂🚨💍"
JUNO award winner Jessie Reyez had a more eventful night than she'd planned when a huge wardrobe malfunction ended up with her needing to go to the hospital.
In an Instagram post, Reyez shared the scary moment when one of the rings she was wearing at the awards got stuck, causing her finger to swell up.
Reyez shared clips of her working out and rushing around to get ready for the red carpet and her performance, at the awards show on Monday, March 13.
Reyez took home the award for Contemporary R&B Recording of The Year and had big plans for the evening to celebrate.
"Clearly we intended to celebrate, that was the intention," she said in the post.
However, as the festivities were getting underway, Reyez realized something was wrong with the ring she was wearing.
"I don't understand the physics of this," she's heard saying in the video while trying to twist the ring off.
"S*** got so stuck" she added, before saying they had to use some "wild tool" to get it off.
Luckily, Reyez was able to get help from emergency medical services at the hospital.
"Anyway, I spent my JUNO night at the hospital," she said.
After the ordeal was over, Reyez was still able to have a mini celebration with friends.
People in the comments shared Reyez's pain.
"I got a ring stuck on my finger after a date a few months ago and the guy was at my house and I was PANICKING. Got it off though," someone wrote in the comments.