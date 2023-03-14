9 Of The Best & Wildest Looks From The 2023 Juno Awards In Edmonton (PHOTOS)
Canadian celebs came out to slay. 🇨🇦
The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards aired on Monday night and Canadian celebrities showed off some seriously impressive outfits on the red carpet.
From host Simu Liu's dapper suit to Kardinal Offishall's jaunty hat, here are some of the best, brightest and most outlandish looks of the night!
Kardinal Offishall
Kardinal Offishall on the JUNO red carpet.
CARAS/iPhoto
Kardinall Offishall hit the red carpet in a bright yellow bomber jacket adorned with flowers and accessorized with a tall animal-print hat and matching glasses.
The Canadian rapper definitely had one of the more fun looks of the evening!
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne on the JUNO red carpet.
CARAS/iPhoto
Avril Lavigne paired her new bob haircut with some seriously baggy pants that are taking us back to her "Sk8er Boi" days.
She wore a waist trainer under a blazer and completed the look with smokey, intense eye makeup.
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu on the JUNO red carpet.
CARAS/iPhoto
JUNO hostSimu Liu and his girlfriend Allison Hsu looked charming in black and white on the red carpet.
Although Liu underwent several outfit changes during the night, starting out with a dapper green suit in which he sang a Nickleback-inspired song about his days as a stock photo model.
Devon Cole
Devon Cole on the JUNO red carpet.
CARAS/iPhoto
The first-time Juno nominee wore a daring semi-sheer blue gown along with some chunky heels for the red carpet and wore her long hair down in waves.
Andrew Phung
Andrew Phung on the JUNO red carpet.
CARAS/iPhoto
Kim's Convenience actor Andrew Phung stood out in a sea of dark suits with this canary yellow suit.
At the 2022 JUNOS, he opted for a more muted look during which he had a total fan-girl moment when he spotted Shawn Mendes.
Banx and Ranx and Preston Pablo
Banx and Ranx and Preston Pablo on the JUNO red carpet.
CARAS/iPhoto
Montreal duo Banx and Ranx posed in a bright pink suit and a graffiti-adorned outfit alongside Preston Pablo who looked handsome in white and black.
Tate McRae
Tate McRae on the JUNO red carpet.
CARAS/iPhoto
Tate McRae stunned in a white gown with a plunging neckline adorned with gold hardware. Gorgeous!
Rêve
Rêve on the JUNO red carpet.
Nelly Serandour-Amar | Narcity
Rêve rocked a pretty black gown complete with ruching and an accentuated shoulder for some extra flair.
Mauvey
Mauvey on the JUNO red carpet.
Nelly Serandour-Amar | Narcity
And lastly, Mauvey wore a gorgeous lilac-purple dress with purple hearts and gold jewelry. Fun!