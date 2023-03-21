We Asked Celebs To Play 'Never Have I Ever' & Things Got So Canadian (VIDEO)
One Nickelback member had love for the Canadian tuxedo!
The 52nd JUNO Awards took the city of Edmonton by storm last week and in the spirit of getting into all things Canada, celebrities played the most Canadian game of "Never Have I Ever."
Narcity asked celebs including Arkells, Andrew Phung, Jessie Reyez, Nickelback, Aysanabee, Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean, Finn and Preston Pablo to get involved and honestly, most of them passed with flying colours.
When pressed on whether anyone had doubled up on denim in a Canadian tuxedo, pretty much everyone had.
"You're asking an actor if he's worn a Canadian tuxedo? We love attention. We will always wear them," Phung joked.
Watch 2023 Junos Celebs Play ‘Never Have I Ever’www.youtube.com
Surprisingly for a rock band, Nickelback was strongly lacking on the Canadian tuxedo front, however, guitarist Ryan Peake had some strong opinions on how to wear one.
"It's got to be two-tone. Otherwise, it's called a jumpsuit " he said.
A lot of celebs also admitted to having a close call with a moose, with more than one of them coming face-to-face.
"I was hunting with my dad and my brother and there was a very close encounter where the moose jumped up and it was very close to us," Pablo said.
"They're a lot bigger when you're standing 10 feet away. It's scary."
"I grew up in the suburbs of Calgary. They would sometimes just roll into our neighbourhood because they don't give any F's," Phung said.
There were also plenty of KD fans in the house, with a clean sweep for celebs admitting to eating the Canadian staple.
"Kraft Dinner is a lifesaver. Kraft Dinner is like bread and butter," McLean said.
Reyez was definitely a contender for the most Canadian crown, admitting that she'd also ridden a mechanical bull. Pablo on the other hand said he hadn't got the chance to yet.
"I would like to, but I have never," he said.
Meanwhile, Nickelback only had one member who had taken to the mechanical bull — Ryan Peake. "It's a terrible idea if you don't know what you're doing," he said.
Safe to say, pretty much everyone at the JUNOS passed the very "official" Canadian test.