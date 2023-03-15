This NHL Team On TikTok Got Real About Their Fave Canadian Artists & People Are Shocked
Nickelback got a lot of love!
The JUNO Awards has taken the city of Edmonton by storm and even the city's NHL team decided to get in on the action.
In a TikTok video posted by the Edmonton Oilers, players shared their favourite Canadian artists and while there was an obvious favourite, there was also some upset in the comments about those forgotten about by the team.
In a surprise to no one, it was almost a clean sweep for Alberta rock legends Nickelback with a ton of Oilers players shouting out the band as their favourite. We can't think of a better way to get pumped for a game than scream-singing 'How You Remind Me.'
Another Canadian that proved pretty popular with the Oilers was Drake, along with Justin Bieber.
One complete curveball came in the form of Celine Dion, but honestly, who can blame them?
People on TikTok had a lot to say about the Oilers faves and there were some pretty glaring omissions.
"You're telling me not one of them said Shania Twain?!" someone pointed out.
"You guys made Bublé cry," another added.
Lots of commenters were pretty happy with the amount of Nickelback love too.
"Nickelback all the way," one person said.
The Nickelback love didn't end there though as Oilers captain Connor McDavid was actually at the JUNOS on Monday to help induct the band into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame, calling the band "the pride of Alberta."
"Nickelback has brought my family and friends a lot of great memories over and kept a lot of neighbours up in the process," he said.