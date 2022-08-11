NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

edmonton oilers

A 6-Year-Old Edmonton Oilers Superfan Just Died & Everyone In Hockey Is Heartbroken

He passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer over a year ago.

Calgary Staff Writer
Connor McDavid and Ben Stelter. Right: Ben Stelter.

@edmontonoilers | Instagram

Tributes are being paid to a young Edmonton Oilers superfan who died at the age of six after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

In a series of tweets, Ben Stelter's father, Mike, said the family was "absolutely crushed" following his passing. Since the news of his death, multiple organizations and hockey players have posted about the young boy, including the captain of the Oilers and the NHL.

Stelter was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer called glioblastoma in March 2021 and had undergone multiple rounds of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. He died on Tuesday night.

"The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever," Stelter's father said on Twitter.

"Our hearts are left with a Ben-sized hole in them and life will never be the same without you," he added.

Stelter was a regular at Oilers games and the team called him a "good luck charm," during their recent playoff run.

Tributes began pouring in following Stelter's announcement. In a tweet, the Edmonton Oilers said they were mourning the loss of Ben, a "dear friend, number one Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration."

"Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team and community were massive," they said.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid shared a sweet tribute on Instagram and he said he was "lucky" to be Stelter's friend.

The Oilers Evander Kane also said he would miss fist pumps from Stelter before games.

The hockey world was also quick to share their condolences following Stelter's passing. In a statement, the NHL said Stelter was a "truly special young man" whose "adoration for the Edmonton Oilers was matched by their love for him."

