A 6-Year-Old Edmonton Oilers Superfan Just Died & Everyone In Hockey Is Heartbroken
He passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer over a year ago.
Tributes are being paid to a young Edmonton Oilers superfan who died at the age of six after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.
In a series of tweets, Ben Stelter's father, Mike, said the family was "absolutely crushed" following his passing. Since the news of his death, multiple organizations and hockey players have posted about the young boy, including the captain of the Oilers and the NHL.
\u201cPre-game bumps with Ben! \ud83e\udde1\ud83d\udc99\n\n@m_dan25 | #LetsGoOilers\u201d— Edmonton Oilers (@Edmonton Oilers) 1652060750
Stelter was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer called glioblastoma in March 2021 and had undergone multiple rounds of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. He died on Tuesday night.
"The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever," Stelter's father said on Twitter.
\u201cThe world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds.\u201d— Mike Stelter (@Mike Stelter) 1660162793
"Our hearts are left with a Ben-sized hole in them and life will never be the same without you," he added.
Stelter was a regular at Oilers games and the team called him a "good luck charm," during their recent playoff run.
\u201cGot some laps in with our good luck charm Ben this morning. \ud83e\udd70\n\n #LetsGoOilers\u201d— Edmonton Oilers (@Edmonton Oilers) 1651168074
Tributes began pouring in following Stelter's announcement. In a tweet, the Edmonton Oilers said they were mourning the loss of Ben, a "dear friend, number one Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration."
"Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team and community were massive," they said.
\u201cWe are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one #Oilers fan, good luck charm & inspiration, Ben Stelter. \n\nAlthough small in stature, Ben's impact on our team & community were massive.\n\nPlay La Bamba, baby. \ud83d\udc99\ud83e\udde1\u201d— Edmonton Oilers (@Edmonton Oilers) 1660166433
Oilers captain Connor McDavid shared a sweet tribute on Instagram and he said he was "lucky" to be Stelter's friend.
The Oilers Evander Kane also said he would miss fist pumps from Stelter before games.
\u201cBen you\u2019re a true warrior and are such a inspiration to all of us. Your strength, determination, courage and love beamed through the hockey world and especially our team. I\u2019m going to miss your fist pumps before the games. To the Stelter family we send our love and support.\u201d— Evander Kane (@Evander Kane) 1660165893
The hockey world was also quick to share their condolences following Stelter's passing. In a statement, the NHL said Stelter was a "truly special young man" whose "adoration for the Edmonton Oilers was matched by their love for him."
\u201cWe join the hockey world in mourning the loss of young @EdmontonOilers fan Ben Stelter.\u201d— NHL (@NHL) 1660171283