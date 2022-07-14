A Swarm Of Bees Have Taken Over This Signal Light In Edmonton & The Videos Are Wild
There's a real buzz in the city. 🐝
Edmonton has a real buzz about it right now, and it could be something to do with a huge swarm of bees that have taken up residence on a traffic light downtown.
The swarm of honey bees had overtaken a signal light in downtown Edmonton, on 102 Avenue and 100A Street by an LRT line near the Edmonton City Centre Mall.
The City of Edmonton said they have started efforts to move the bees with help from a beekeeper, but that the queen bee is situated inside the light itself.
As you can imagine, people in downtown Edmonton were pretty surprised to see the new residents and shared photos of the huge swarm that arrived in the city this week.
\u201cAny #Edmonton bee keepers able to collect this swarm? This at 102 Ave and 100A st near Rice Howard Way #SaveTheBees #YEG\u201d— Yasin (YaSeen) Cetin (@Yasin (YaSeen) Cetin) 1657649971
Images and videos taken by pedestrians in the city show what seems to be thousands of bees hanging out on and around the signal light.
However, on Wednesday, July 13, efforts by the City of Edmonton were underway to relocate the bees somewhere a little less central.
Mike Jenkins, pest management coordinator for the City of Edmonton, told Narcity that staff and a beekeeper were on-site to help try and move the bees from the post.
However, it might not be as straightforward as they had hoped, as the queen bee is inside the signal light.
"The Queen Bee is situated in the light and so we are going to have to leave a bee box there to try and get the swarm. The bees will be relocated by the beekeeper," Jenkins said.
So, if you what to catch a glimpse of this wild situation, you better move fast.