NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

A Swarm Of Bees Have Taken Over This Signal Light In Edmonton & The Videos Are Wild

There's a real buzz in the city. 🐝

Calgary Staff Writer
The signal light covered with bees in Edmonton.

The signal light covered with bees in Edmonton.

hazencollis | Twitter

Edmonton has a real buzz about it right now, and it could be something to do with a huge swarm of bees that have taken up residence on a traffic light downtown.

The swarm of honey bees had overtaken a signal light in downtown Edmonton, on 102 Avenue and 100A Street by an LRT line near the Edmonton City Centre Mall.

The City of Edmonton said they have started efforts to move the bees with help from a beekeeper, but that the queen bee is situated inside the light itself.

from Edmonton

As you can imagine, people in downtown Edmonton were pretty surprised to see the new residents and shared photos of the huge swarm that arrived in the city this week.

Images and videos taken by pedestrians in the city show what seems to be thousands of bees hanging out on and around the signal light.

However, on Wednesday, July 13, efforts by the City of Edmonton were underway to relocate the bees somewhere a little less central.

Mike Jenkins, pest management coordinator for the City of Edmonton, told Narcity that staff and a beekeeper were on-site to help try and move the bees from the post.

However, it might not be as straightforward as they had hoped, as the queen bee is inside the signal light.

"The Queen Bee is situated in the light and so we are going to have to leave a bee box there to try and get the swarm. The bees will be relocated by the beekeeper," Jenkins said.

So, if you what to catch a glimpse of this wild situation, you better move fast.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...