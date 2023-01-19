The City Of Edmonton Let The Public Name Its Snowplows & Yes, One Is 'Plowy McPlowface'
"Amarsleet Snowhi" and "Connor McBlade-It" were also winners.
The City Of Edmonton just announced the winners of its "Name a Plow" contest and some pretty hilarious names came out on top.
People in Edmonton got the chance to name the city's snowplows for the first time ever and according to a press release, over 2,100 people got creative with their entries.
Mark Beare, Director of Infrastructure Operations, said with so many "creative and unique" entries, the city decided to name 15 of its plows.
A perhaps obvious choice was "Plowy McPlowface." The name has become a running joke after Britain’s National Environmental Research Council asked people on the internet to choose the name of a $375 million ship and the name "Boaty McBoatface" was chosen, Global News reported at the time.
Other winning names definitely had some common themes from Edmonton icons to movies and TV.
The city's mayor, Amarjeet Sohi, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid both had plows named in their honour with "Amarsleet Snowhi" and "Connor McBlade-It."
Movies and TV characters were also popular with the "Blizzard of Oz," "Buzz Iceclear," "Fast and Flurrious," "Peter Parka," and "The Big Leplowski" all winning the contest.
People even gave a shoutout to a pretty infamous skit from The Simpsons, "Mr. Plow." Just try to read it without singing the jingle.
Plows were also named after some iconic Star Wars characters with both "Darth Blader" and "Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi" topping the list.
Other names given to Edmonton's snowplows included "Blizzard Wizard," "Ctrl+Salt+Delete," and "Plowasaurus Rex."
The final plow was named "Qanniq," which means snowfall in Inuktitut.
Keep your eyes peeled if you see any of these newly named snowplows on Edmonton's streets.