Crumbl Cookies Is Opening A New Store In Edmonton & It's Going To Be The First In Canada
There's going to be some exclusive Canadian flavours too!
If you're looking for your next spot to grab a sweet treat, a huge new bakery is set to open in Edmonton this month and they're serving up the most drool-worthy cookies.
Utah-based Crumbl Cookies is opening a brand new location in Edmonton and it's actually going to be the first in Canada.
The cookie chain already has an enormous 700 bakeries across the states but now they're taking their delicious baked goods to Canadians too.
Cookie enthusiasts will want to head down ASAP to try some of the delicious Crumbl creations including some flavours exclusively for Canadians including maple glazed, Buckeye brownie, raspberry cheesecake and a classic pink sugar cookie with almond frosting.
As well as standard flavours, the cookie shop also has a rotating weekly menu of treats that'll be announced every Sunday at 6 p.m. MT so you can plan ahead.
And if you're way too hungry to just pick one flavour, you could even pick up a few in their iconic baby pink box to take home.
Crumbl's Edmonton location is set to open to the public on March 31 so it won't be too long before you can get your hands on the cookies in person.
If you're not in Edmonton, don't worry, as Crumbl has already said there are going to be more Canadian spots opening up this year too.
Crumbl Cookies is not the only exciting American chain making its way to Alberta as Chick-Fil-A is also set to open in the province.