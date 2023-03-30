Crumbl Cookies Is Opening In Edmonton Tomorrow & They're Having A Big Launch Event
Canadians will get some exclusive flavours.
Cookie lovers, listen up! Crumbl Cookies is opening up its first Canadian store in Edmonton tomorrow and the treats look unbelievably good.
You won't have to wait much longer to get your hands on the delicious treats as Crumbl Cookies opens its doors in Rabbit Hill on Friday, March 31 with a ribbon cutting taking place at 2 p.m.
The store's grand opening will also have a DJ, plenty of photo ops and giveaways and customers will also be able to sample some sweet treats. The first 100 customers in line will also get their hands on a special Crumbl Cookies Canada t-shirt.
Courtesy of Crumbl Cookies
Canadians will be able to pick up some exclusive flavours including maple glazed, raspberry cheesecake, chocolate crumb with Oreo, and Buckeye brownie.
There will also be a classic pink sugar cookie with almond frosting and milk chocolate chip cookies on sale.
Crumbl also has a rotating weekly menu with special flavours announced every Sunday at 6 p.m. MT.
Courtesy of Crumbl Cookies
The Edmonton store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Luckily even if you aren't in Edmonton, Crumbl Cookies said it also plans to more stores in Canada this year so hopefully you won't have to wait to long to try the cookies for yourself.
Crumbl Cookies
Address: Rabbit Hill Crumbl Cookies, 5041 Mullen Rd., Edmonton, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This huge U.S. cookie chain is opening its first store in Edmonton on March 31. Canadians will be able to pick up some exclusive flavours too.