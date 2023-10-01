These Celebrities Will Be In Calgary & Edmonton In October & Here's Where You Can See Them
From rock and roll to a Bollywood concert!
With fall upon us and temperatures cooling down, you may be craving some indoor activities.
Alberta has some big-name talent coming to Calgary and Edmonton in October and based on the variety of entertainers, there's bound to be something for everyone.
If you like country music then perhaps you'll want to check out former Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard's show. If you're more into hip-hop or rock, then Wu-Tang Clan or Guns N' Roses may be more your vibe.
It's not all about music either. Comedian and podcast host Nikki Glaser is also coming to Alberta in October and it sounds like her tour is getting a lot of fans excited online.
Depending on what you're in the mood for, you may want to check out the list below to see if there's a show you want to go see.
Here are the celebrities coming to Calgary and Edmonton in October and where you can see them.
Guns N' Roses
American rock band Guns N' Roses will be heading to Edmonton for a show on October 19.
The band was supposed to end its North America 2023 Tourin Vancouver, but recently announced they would be extending it with another four shows. Luckily for Albertans, that includes a performance at Rogers Place.
According to the Edmonton Journal, the rock group hasn't been in the city since a show at Commonwealth Stadium in 2017 so it's been long overdue.
Guns N' Roses recently released new music as well with a new single titled "Perhaps" they dropped in August.
Tyler Hubbard
Country music singer Tyler Hubbard, who once made up one-half of the band Florida Georgia Line, will be performing in both Edmonton and Calgary in October.
The musician's first stop in Alberta will be in Calgary on October 13 at MacEwan Hall. He'll then head to Edmonton to perform at the Midway Music Hall the following night.
Hubbard's current tour is his first headlining tour of Canada, as per iHeartRadio. Back in 2022, Florida Georgia Line, made up of Hubbard and Brian Kelly announced they were splitting up. Hubbard has since released a self-titled solo album in January. Kelly is also pursuing a solo music career.
Billy Talent
Canadian rockers Billy Talent are currently on a world tour and will be celebrating Halloween in Alberta in late October.
The rock band, originally from Mississauga, will perform at the Bear's Halloween Howler at the River Cree Resort and Casino on the Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton on October 27.
The following night they will be performing at the Calgary Halloween Howler which is taking place at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.
It looks like Calgary is the group's final stop on the tour, at least in 2023. So if you've been wanting to see the band in Canada, this is your sign to grab some tickets!
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and rapper Nas will be making two stops in Alberta for their joint New York State Of Mind Tour.
The musicians will be at Edmonton's Rogers Place on October 13 and Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome on October 14.
Following their Alberta concerts, the band and Nas will be heading to Canada's West Coast for their final show in Canada slated for October 16 in Vancouver.
Nikki Glaser
Comedian Nikki Glaser is currently on her Good Girl Tourand has only one Canadian stop. She will be in Calgary at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on October 7.
Glaser is the host of the Nikki Glaser Podcast where she "provides a fun, fast-paced, and brutally honest look into current pop-culture and her own personal life," as per the Apple Podcasts description.
She's also the host and executive producer of the HBO Max reality dating series FBOY ISLAND.
Fefe Dobson
Canadian singer Fefe Dobson is hitting up nine cities and five provinces on her Shut Up and Kiss Me Tour, including two shows in Alberta.
The Toronto-born musician will be playing in Edmonton on October 18 and Calgary on October 20. Her October 18 performance will be at Edmonton's Starlite Room and in Calgary, Dobson will be performing at Dickens Pub.
According to the website fefemusic.com, Dobson took a hiatus from "her own music projects" in 2014 to write for other artists after moving to Nashville, Tennessee.
She released her first album in over a decade in late September titled "Motion Sickness," which her website says is a "culmination of her rock influencers and pop melodies blended together."
Vancouver band The Jins will be joining Dobson on her tour. The band recently released a record titled "It's A Life."
Salman Ali
Indian singer Salman Ali is coming to Canada and will be performing in five cities.
The singer rose to stardom after winning Season 10 of Indian Idol.
Ali will be performing at Calgary's Grey Eagle Event Centre on October 8 and then at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on October 14.
Ali will be joined by other Indian Idol stars as well for the Bollywood shows.
According to the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino website, the shows will feature different kinds of "jonour like Sufi songs and Bollywood songs."
Joining him will bethe winner of Indian Idol Season 11, Sunny Hindustani; the 1st runner up of Indian Idol Season 10, Nitin Kumar; and the first runner up of India’s Got Talent, Ishita Vishwakarma.
Black Veil Brides
American rock band Black Veil Brides is joining forces with Finnish singer Ville Valo for a tour titled Black Veil Brides & VV: TOUR 2023.
Following their stops in Toronto and Winnipeg, the musicians will be performing at the Edmonton Convention Centre on October 11.
Dermot Kennedy
Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has multiple Canadian stops on his 2023 tour, including one in Calgary and another in Edmonton.
The "Kiss Me" singer will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton on October 20 and at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome on October 21.
Calgary will be Kennedy's final stop in Canada before he takes his tour to Australia and New Zealand.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.