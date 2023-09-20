9 Places For Seeing Fall Colours In Toronto That Will Transport You To An Autumn Paradise
The city has so many parks and trails for admiring the foliage. 🍁
It's that time of year! As summer's greenery starts to give way to the warm hues of autumn, Toronto will transform into a breathtaking paradise of fall colours, with red, orange and yellow leaves on display.
Several spots around the city offer gorgeous spots for taking in the fall foliage, including national parks, conservation areas and ravines where you can hike among golden trees.
While how soon the leaves change colour is dependent on fall weather in Canada, the best time for seeing fall colours in Ontario is said to be from mid-September to late October.
Grab your hiking boots and your pumpkin spice latte -- here are some of the best places to see fall colours in Toronto.
High Park
Price: Free to visit
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive urban park has tons of activities including many hiking trails, a playground, lush gardens, a stunning lakefront and so much more.
While the park is known as a beautiful spot to visit in spring and summer, it comes alive in autumn when the leaves turn to shades of red and yellow.
Visit the park's Grenadier Pond for gorgeous reflections of the changing leaves, or head to the iconic Maple Leaf Garden for a stunning autumn display.
Accessibility: Wheel transit offered by TTC.
Evergreen Brick Works
Price: Free admission
Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Once a quarry and an industrial site, the Evergreen Brick Works is a beautiful spot in the city for taking in nature.
The park is surrounded by ponds and hiking trails and offers gorgeous views, especially in the fall.
The park is nestled in the heart of the Don River Valley Park, providing lots of opportunities for walking, hiking, and biking along many trails, which can be found on the Don River Valley Park website.
One spot visitors won't want to miss is the Chester Hill Lookout Path, where you can get a spectacular view of the Toronto skyline.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible shuttle bus available.
Claireville Conservation Area
Price: Free admission
Address: 8180 Regional Rd. 50, Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Claireville Conservation Area is the largest natural setting of its kind, located on the "doorstep" of Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto and Vaughan.
In the 540-hectare park, you'll find wetlands, valleys, forests, grasslands, and the west branch of the Humber River. There are multiple trails and side trails in the conservation area that offer gorgeous views of the fall foliage, with trail maps posted throughout the park.
While here, be sure to check out the scenic Wiley Bridge, which is one of the few remaining concrete bowstring bridges in Canada.
Accessibility: Some accessible trails.
Trinity Bellwoods Park
Price: Free to visit
Address: 790 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This multi-use public park is a popular spot for taking in cherry blossoms in the spring and enjoying an outdoor picnic in the summer, but it's also a great place to take in the fall leaves.
With a canopy of over 400 trees, you can definitely get some beautiful fall photo ops here. Many of the trees' positions also provide a great frame for the CN Tower and Toronto skyline.
Located between Dundas and Queen Street, the 14.6-hectare park also has multiple picnic sites, an off-leash dog area and a seasonal farmers' market.
Glen Stewart Ravine
Price: Free to visit
Address: 351 Glen Manor Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Glen Stewart Park, the Glen Stewart Ravine is an 11-hectare site in a forest filled with red oak and red maple trees.
While the area is a lush spot to visit in the city in spring and summer, it's particularly beautiful come fall, when the leaves of these trees change from green to vibrant hues of red. In other words, make sure there's room in your camera roll before heading here!
Visitors can hike along an interpretive nature trail in the park developed by the City of Toronto and appreciate the beauty of the narrow ravine.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free admission
Address: 1749 Meadowvale Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Rouge Valley is Rouge National Urban Park, a sprawling 79-square-kilometre park that's actually the largest urban park in North America.
The park is operated by Parks Canada, and is home to forests, meadows, rivers, lakes, and tons of wilderness and wildlife.
Open to the public 365 days a year, there are plenty of hiking trails in the park visitors can embark on.
Some of the must-do hikes for seeing fall colours include the Woodland Trail, which is set against a backdrop of forests, meadows and water, the Orchard Trail, a classic Rouge Valley hike featuring young forests, wetlands and an old mill, and the Vista Trail, where you'll find a viewing platform known as one of the best places to view the autumn foliage.
Accessibility: Some accessible trails.
Scarborough Bluffs
Price: Free to visit
Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough
Why You Need To Go: Torontonians may know the Scarborough Bluffs as a classic summertime spot, but it's also a scenic spot to take in the fall foliage.
The 15-kilometre escarpment features dramatic white cliffs that plunge down into Lake Ontario. There are 11 park areas along the escarpment, with many trails and breathtaking sights.
For some of the best views, head to Scarboro Crescent Park, a lookout spot where you can take in the bluffs and Lake Ontario and catch some gorgeous sunsets.
Bluffer's Park, a classic hangout on the Bluffs, provides access to the beach, which serves as another great vantage point for admiring the autumn splendour of the area.
Taylor Creek Park
Price: Free to visit
Address: 260 Dawes Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: In East York, this park is a serene place to appreciate nature, offering an all-season escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The linear park follows a major tributary to the Forks of the Don River, according to the Ontario Trails Council, and begins at Don Mills Road, spanning to Dawes Road in the east.
There are numerous hiking and biking trails in the park where you can admire the autumnal scenery, as well as multiple firepits and picnic sites where you can stop for a bite.
Crothers Woods
Price: Free to visit
Address: 27 Redway Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Crothers Woods is a conveniently located woodland preserve that's home to an abundance of plants, trees and nature.
The park is an environmentally significant area because of its relatively undisturbed forest. Here, you'll find rare tree species as well as many mature trees, some over a century old.
The park offers around 10 kilometres of natural trails to explore, with some providing a spectacular view of the Toronto skyline.
Happy fall!
