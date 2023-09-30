9 Ontario Hikes That Lead To Lookouts With Breathtaking Views Of Fall Colours
Get ready for an autumn adventure like no other. 🍁
With fall colours already on display in Ontario, where better to take in the show than on a scenic hiking trail?
Ontario has so many trails in national parks and conservation areas that lead to breathtaking lookouts perfect for taking in the fall foliage.
Whether you're an avid hiker or just looking for a scenic stroll, these Ontario hikes are sure to leave you in awe.
Here are nine hiking trails that deliver stunning views of the fall scenery to add to your bucket list this season.
Blue Mountain Apple Bowl Lookout
Price: $27 for explore all day ticket
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Blue Mountain has tons of hiking trails (over 25 kilometres, in fact) where you can get stunning views of the fall scenery.
For a hike with a beautiful lookout, consider embarking on the Apple Bowl Lookout trail, a roughly 2-kilometre hike that offers scenic views of the Georgian Bay and takes just under an hour to complete.
While you have to pay to hike at the resort, your ticket also includes access to the Blue Mountain gondola and other activities.
Spry Rock Lookout
Price: $8 per person for a day pass
Address: Foley Mountain Lane, Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: In Westport, just under an hour from Kingston, Ontario, Foley Mountain Conservation Area offers hiking and nature trails and a scenic lookout where you can see the fall colours.
The Spry Rock Lookout in the park offers a beautiful view of the village of Westport, as well as the surrounding nature, which turns to brilliant shades of yellow and orange in autumn. It can be reached on an easy loop trail in the park that takes about 1 hour and 25 minutes to complete.
A map of all the trails, including some more strenuous hikes, can also be found online.
Elliot Lake
Price: Free
Address: Fire Tower Road
Elliot Lake, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: The Fire Tower Lookout in Elliot Lake is an easy-to-reach tower with the option to hike on surrounding trails.
From the observation deck, visitors can enjoy a 180-degree panoramic view of scenic wilderness. On clear days, you can see as far as Manitoulin Island on the North Channel of Lake Huron.
The tower can be reached on a 1.8-km out-and-back trail considered to be moderately challenging. When the fall colours are at their peak you can gaze out at a scene of red and gold popping against the blue water.
Cup and Saucer Trail
Price: Free
Address: 4097 ON-540, Sheguiandah, ON
Why You Need To Go: Said to be one of the most popular trails in Ontario, the Cup and Saucer Trail is a must-do during fall.
Found on Manitoulin Island, the trail features dramatic 70-metre cliffs and breathtaking views. There are numerous paths to choose from here, with the trail taking around 2-4 hours to complete, depending on the trek you select.
Algonquin Provincial Park Lookout Trail
Price: $10.84+ per vehicle
Address: Ontario 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fall colours are in full swing at Ontario Parks, and Algonquin Provincial Park is home to numerous hiking trails perfect for taking in the autumn splendour.
For an easy hike with great payoff, visitors to the park can hike the Lookout Trail, a moderate 1.9-kilometre trek that, while a bit rugged and steep, delivers incredible views of fall foliage in the park.
Those after something more strenuous can test their strength on the Centennial Ridges Trail, a demanding 10-kilometre hike that offers multiple viewing points of spectacular vistas.
Eagle's Nest Lookout
Price: $5 for parking
Address: Eagles Nest Trailhead, Greater Madawaska, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Eagles Nest Lookout is a popular trail in Calabogie that offers breathtaking views of a valley of trees.
Located about an hour from Ottawa, the lookout can be reached on an easy 1.5-kilometre hike starting at Calabogie Peaks Resort that follows an incline to the top of a 120-metre cliff.
For a longer trek, you can also hike the 9-kilometre Manitou Mountain trail that passes three other lookout points before leading up to Eagle's Nest Lookout.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free admission
Address: 1749 Meadowvale Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Rouge Valley is Rouge National Urban Park, a sprawling 79-square-kilometre park that's actually the largest urban park in North America.
Open to the public 365 days a year, there are plenty of hiking trails in the park visitors can embark on.
One must-do hike in the park is the Glen Eagles Vista Trail. The easy trail is especially striking in fall, providing gorgeous views of the Rouge River and Little Rouge Creek and bluffs.
Accessibility: The short trail is flat with grass and a granular surface.
Dundas Peak
Price: $10 reservation fee + $11 per vehicle
Address: 590 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This two-hour hike in the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area takes you past a towering waterfall and delivers spectacular views of the fall foliage.
The hike starts at Tew Falls, a 41-metre-tall cascade that's almost as tall as Niagara Falls. Here, you'll find two viewing platforms offering perfect views of the water and surrounding gorge.
From here, you'll continue on the Niagara Escarpment until you reach Dundas Peak, where you'll find expansive views of the escarpment.
Alternatively, visitors can hike to Webster Falls in the conservation area, where you'll be able to see a 22-metre classical curtain waterfall and travel across a cobblestone bridge to the Dobson-McKee lookout, which offers stunning views of the gorge.
Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible lookout and paved trail area available at Webster Falls.
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $10.50+ per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rattlesnake Point Conservation area in Milton, just over and hour from Toronto, is a classic hiking spot in the GTA for beautiful views.
The conservation area has tons of nature and wildlife, and a trail system with five lookouts that provide spectacular views of the countryside.
The Buffalo Craig Lookout Point, in particular, offers breathtaking views of the fall colours when the leaves change. The lookout can be reached on an easy, 3.4-kilometre loop hike that can be accessed from the conservation area's parking lot.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.