Toronto Is Home To 'North America's Largest Urban Park' & It’s A Wonderland Of Fall Colours
Breathtaking views, right in your own backyard. 🍁
Looking for the perfect spot for seeing fall colours in Toronto? You could be missing out on a gorgeous national park right here in the 6ix.
Located in the Rouge Valley in Toronto is Rouge National Urban Park, a sprawling park with tons of nature perfect for a city retreat.
Established in 2015, Rouge straddles parts of Toronto, Markham, Pickering and the Township of Uxbridge. With 79 square kilometres of green space, it's also the largest urban park in North America — 22 times larger than Central Park in New York City.
While the park is beautiful to visit any time of year, it's even more stunning come fall, when the leaves turn to vibrant shades of orange, yellow and red.
You'll find a variety of hiking trails in the park taking hikers through many different landscapes, including meadows, forests, wetlands and farmland. The trails vary in difficulty, with easy treks for beginner hikers and moderate trails for those looking for something more challenging.
One must-do hike in the park is the Glen Eagles Vista Trail. The easy trail is especially striking in fall, providing gorgeous views of the Rouge River and Little Rouge Creek and bluffs.
For a harder hike, the Vista Trail, a moderate, 1.5-kilometre hike that takes 1-2 hours to complete, takes hikers to a lookout platform said to be "one of the best places to view Toronto's autumn colours and spectacular valley views."
There are also birdwatching opportunities, paddling routes for canoeing or kayaking, and guided walks available in the park.
While Rouge has many points of entry, it can easily be accessed just a few minutes from the Toronto Zoo on Zoo Road in Scarborough. A list of access points to the park can also be found online.
The park is open 365 days a year, and admission is always free. Don't forget your camera to take advantage of the stunning fall photo ops you'll find here.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free admission
Address: 1749 Meadowvale Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous national park in Toronto is the largest urban park in North America and the perfect place for taking in fall colours this season.
Accessibility: Some accessible trails and sites. See all accessible features in the park.
