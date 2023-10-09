This Ontario Hike Leads To Towering Views Of A Waterfront Village Steeped In Fall Colours
It has major 'Gilmore Girls' vibes. 🍂
Lace up those hiking boots! Fall is a gorgeous time to get out and explore the colourful landscapes and this Ontario hike offers stunning views.
Foley Mountain Conservation Area is a scenic destination located in the charming town of Westport, about an hour and a half away from Ottawa.
The area is located atop a granite ridge with stunning views of the historic Upper Rideau waterway and Village of Westport. During the autumn months, the Village transforms with fall colours and you can gaze across the patchwork of red and orange.
Spy Rock is a popular lookout spot and is a great place to take in the breathtaking views of the charming village and crystal waters of the Rideau. It is found along the Blue Circle Trail or the Rideau Main Trail.
The area can get busy, especially during the fall season. There are several other trails with fewer crowds and vibrant foliage you can explore as well.
The Orange Maple Trail leads through magnificent maple, ash and poplar trees and offers views of Upper Rideau Lake and Westport village as well. There are benches scattered throughout the trail where you can pause and take in the scenery.
The Mobility Trail is a short, accessible path that leads through an autumn wonderland, and the White Pine Trail is a more rugged adventure where you can escape the crowds.
According to the Foley Mountain Conservation Area website, visitors should plan ahead during peak season (end of September to mid-October). It's a good idea to go early in the morning, in the evening, or during the week to avoid crowds.
Reservations can be made online, so get ready for stunning fall views and autumn charm at this conservation area.
Foley Mountain Conservation Area
Price: $8 for a day pass
Address: 105 Foley Mountain Ln., Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy views of a historic village surrounded by fall colours at this spot.
Accessibility: Mobility Trail is wheelchair accessible
