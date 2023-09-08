This Ontario Provincial Park Was Named Among The Best Spots For Fall Colours In North America
Here's where to see them. 🍁
If you're already in the mood for fall activities, an Ontario park was just named among the best places in North America for seeing fall colours, and it makes for the perfect autumn road trip.
Algonquin Provincial Park was named the best place in Canada for seeing the changing leaves by Architectural Digest, which rounded up 21 of the best places in North America for taking in the foliage.
It's no secret that the provincial park is a great place to take in the changing leaves -- come fall, the park explodes into vibrant shades of red, yellow and orange for a specatcular display.
According to the park, every year, thousands of visitors come to Algonquin to take in the beauty of the changing fall colours.
If you'd like to be one of them, here's what you need to know about visiting.
What is the best time to go to Algonquin Park?
According to the Friends of Algonquin Park, visiting the park between mid-September and mid-October is best for observing the fall colours.
You can check out the Ontario Parks fall foliage map before visiting to get an idea of how the leaves are changing. As of the latest update, the leaves have begun to change in the park, but the dominant colour is still green.
You can also get a real-time view of the park by checking out the live webcam available online.
Where can you see fall colours in Algonquin Provincial Park?
There are tons of incredible viewing opportunities throughout the park along the Highway 60 Corridor and other access points.
The Lake of Two Rivers as well as Galeairy Lake definitely won't disappoint when it comes to fall colours. Visitors can also hike the park's Lookout Trail for a spectacular view of the foliage.
Do you need a reservation for Algonquin Provincial Park?
If you want to guarantee your spot during Algonquin's busy fall season, Ontario Parks recommends making a reservation.
If you’re coming to see fall colours along Highway 60, you'll want to book the Highway 60 Corridor Algonquin access point.
You can get a daily vehicle permit up to five days in advance of your trip, and make your reservation either online or by phone by calling 1-888-668-7275.
To avoid the crowds, consider visiting on a weekday, rather than over the weekend. If you can only visit on a weekend, Ontario Parks recommends reserving your permit online and planning to arrive before 10 a.m.
Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: $10.84+ per vehicle
Address: Algonquin Provincial Park, ON-60, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located about 3 and a half hours from Toronto, Algonquin Provincial Park makes for an incredible spot to take in the fall colours this season.
Accessibility: All-terrain wheelchair available.
