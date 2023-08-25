Canada's Fall Forecast Is Here & One Province Can Expect A 'Big Chill Down'
Here's what to expect for each region. 🍁
Summer is nearing its end in Canada, but with Canucks already having an idea of what to expect come winter, what's on the menu for fall in Canada?
Fall means cozy sweaters, the return of pumpkin-spice everything and, of course, changing fall leaves. If you're already done with summer and itching to throw on a coat, here's when fall starts in Canada, and what each region can expect.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, fall officially begins on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 2:50 a.m. ET with the arrival of the Autumnal Equinox.
This is the day when the sun crosses the Earth's equator, meaning the Northern Hemisphere will begin to see more darkness than daylight in a day.
Most of Canada is set to see colder temperatures in autumn, with some areas also expected to see a wet fall season.
In B.C., a chilly fall is predicted, with near-normal precipitation for the area. To start the season, B.C. is expected to be fair, with "scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from the Pacific Coast and points east."
Similarly, the prairies (Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba) are expected to see a wet fall that will be "trending colder," with chilly temperatures to start the season around September 23.
It'll be an unfortunate fall in Ontario, with the province set to receive a "big chill down," according to the Farmer's Almanac, as well as a fall that will not only be wet, but is also set to be snowy. So Ontarians might need to bust out the toques and shovels sooner than expected.
For the start of the season, at least, Ontario is set to be "fair and chilly."
Quebec is set to see below-normal temperatures and above-average precipitation for the season, starting it off "fair and chilly."
Likewise, Atlantic Canada is also set to see more precipitation than it does on average, and can expect "chilly" temperatures, although the region will begin the fall season with clear skies.
Enjoy the summer weather while it lasts, Canada!