7 Canadian Road-Trip Routes That Give You The Most Spectacular Fall Views From Your Car
Always take the scenic route.
If you love a good road trip, Canada is absolutely the place to be. This country has gorgeous scenic routes tucked into every single one of its provinces, and they only get better in autumn. From Yukon to Nova Scotia, Canada transforms into a cozy autumn wonderland showing off the most beautiful fall colours.
Exploring these colourful scenes can be as easy as jumping in your car and hitting the road. With plenty of idyllic road-trip routes to explore across the country, you can sit back and admire stunning autumn views no matter where you're headed. But before you buckle up for your fall venture, you've got to ensure your car is road-trip ready. You can never be too safe — who knows what could happen?
A Canadian road trip means, for better or worse, you're going to spend a lot of time on the road. With so many kilometres to cover, it's important you're prepared for whatever surprises you might encounter on the way, including car trouble.
With the important stuff covered, it's time to get excited about your next road-trip adventure, and these seven must-see destinations absolutely belong on your "autumn drives" bucket list.
Algonquin Park In Ontario
Price: $21 per vehicle
Address: Hwy. 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: While Ontarians know Algonquin Park for its camping grounds, it's also a beautiful place to take a scenic drive. Follow Highway 60 for an hour-long cruise filled with some of nature's finest, including charming autumn-coloured leaves and wildlife sightings (birds, beavers and moose ... oh my!).
September and October are some of the best months to enjoy a road trip through the Algonquin Corridor. Plus, there are tons of places to park your car if you want to take a little rest stop while soaking in the scenery. This is something you have to see for yourself.
Dempster Highway In Yukon
Address: From Dawson City, Yukon, to Inuvik, NT
Why You Need To Go: If you're longing for wide-open spaces, fall colours and unbelievable scenery, enter Dempster Highway into your GPS. This 740-kilometre-long ride connects Yukon to the Northwest Territories, with tons of rest stops along the way. As Canada's northernmost highway, it's something you should see at least once in your life.
Dempster Highway is one of the most underrated road trips out there — how many highways let you drive to the Arctic Circle? You'll want to make sure your car situation is under control with a trip this lengthy.
Fundy Coastal Drive In New Brunswick
Address: From Sackville to St. Stephen, NB
Why You Need To Go: Talk about a scenic road trip! The Fundy Coastal Drive winds across the southern shore of New Brunswick and is just as gorgeous as it sounds. Explore the East Coast from your car window as you pass through picturesque coastal villages and witness the world's highest tides.
The Fundy Coastal Drive is one of New Brunswick's most-travelled routes, and it's especially popular in summer. Despite this, autumn is an ideal time to experience this region in all its glory, with fall foliage galore.
Sea-To-Sky Highway In British Columbia
Address: Hwy. 99, BC
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious highway had a multi-million dollar makeover, and it was totally worth it. Driving along B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky Highway will give you major main character energy as you stare out the window, admire the view and listen to your favourite road-trip playlist.
There are also tons of stops along this route where you can appreciate the stunning autumn scenery, waterfalls and mountain vistas.
Cabot Trail In Nova Scotia
Price: Free ($7.90 for adults if you want to enter the section that goes through Cape Breton Highlands National Park)
Address: Cabot Trail Rd., NS
Why You Need To Go: Cape Breton is known for many things, including its tremendous number of seabirds and the epic Cabot Trail. Featuring jaw-dropping views of the stunning coastal landscape, The Cabot Trail is undoubtedly one of the world's most beautiful drives — good job, Canada.
The cliff-top vistas are the perfect spot to get a grand perspective on the autumn scenery. Just imagine the red, orange and yellow leaves reflected on the tranquil lakes. A visit here is fall done right.
St. Lawrence Route In Quebec
Address: Baie-Saint-Paul to La Malbaie via Route 362
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to soak up all the fall vibes in Quebec's Charlevoix region. As you cruise the St. Lawrence Route you'll pass by quaint little towns, picturesque villages, beaches and charming pubs
If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy fall moment, this 78-kilometre route that follows the path of the glistening river will do the trick.
Icefields Parkway In Alberta
Price: $10 for adults to enter each national park
Address: From Lake Louise to Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Everyone talks about Alberta in the winter, but have you seen it in the fall? If not, add this route to your autumn to-do list because this is an iconic drive. The 230-kilometre long Icefields Parkway connects Banff National Park to Jasper National Park and is home to some of the best views in the world.
This is arguably one of the coziest ways to experience the Rocky Mountains — snug in your car with pumpkin spice latte to sip as you take in the waterfalls, glaciers and dramatic landscapes that surround you.
