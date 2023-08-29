Canada's Winter Weather Forecast Predicts A 'Whiteout' & 1 Region Will Be 'Bone-Chilling Cold'
Get your toques ready! 🥶
Eager to find out what Canada's winter weather will look like this year? A new weather forecast says that this winter in Canada will be "tailor-made for skiers, snow bunnies, and winter lovers across the country."
A new Canada weather forecast has been released by the Old Farmer's Almanac, predicting a "winter whiteout" for the country.
According to the 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Canadian Edition, Canucks will want to have the shovels, mittens and hats ready to go come winter.
"From the Atlantic seaboard to Arctic shores to the Pacific Coast — in almost every nook and cranny that typically sees snow — Canadians should expect oodles of fluffy white throughout the season," the Almanac predicts.
The snow will come with chilly temperatures at or below normal for what sounds like a very wintry season.
While the whole country is set to see the white stuff, Labrador and the eastern tip of Newfoundland will be "outliers" during the season, with average or slightly above-normal temperatures and below-normal snowfall.
Residents will want to keep an umbrella handy though, as the season is expected to be very wet.
The rest of Atlantic Canada and Quebec are expected to be mild and snowy during the season, while Ontario, the Prairies, and the Yukon and Nunavut can expect a classic cold and snowy winter.
While most of B.C. is set to get the same wintry conditions, the southern part of the province is predicted to see "bone-chilling cold," with the region's snow and rainfall set to be near or above normal. So make sure you've got your toques and scarves ready!
The winter weather forecast echoes an extended forecast released earlier this month, which also predicted snowy conditions for Canada during the season.
For those holding out hope for fall, the Farmer's Almanac has predicted that most of the country will see colder temperatures in autumn, with some areas also expected to see a wet fall season. So enjoy the mild weather for as long as it lasts!
