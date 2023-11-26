8 Winter Activities In Canada That Every True Canuck Should Experience At Least Once
How many can you cross off? ❄️☃️
Winter in Canada is coming soon, and it should be a classically Canadian season, with tons of snow predicted in the True North.
During this time, there are some just quintessential winter activities that any true Canuck must cross off their list.
We've rounded up a list of the must-do winter activities for any Canadian or newcomer to the country, including classic Canuck experiences like skating on Canada's largest ice rink or skiing at the country's top ski resort.
From the adrenaline-pumping to the cozy and quaint, we've got your winter checklist covered, so grab your toque, lace up those boots, and get ready for winter in the True North.
Skating on the Rideau Canal
Why You Need To Go: Every winter, Ottawa's Rideau Canal turns into the Rideau Canal Skateway, aka the world’s largest skating rink!
The Skateway opens when a 30-cm thickness of good quality ice has formed. To get there, our ice experts need about 10 to 14 consecutive days of temperatures between -10°C and -20°C.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Rideau Canal is already a national landmark in the country's capital, but in winter, you can combine a visit to the iconic canal with a classic Canadian winter activity.
From about January to late February or March, you can skate any section of the 7.8-kilometre skateway.
If you can't skate, don't fret! Non-skaters are welcome to walk or shuffle along the edges of the Skateway
Skiing at Whistler Blackcomb
Why You Need To Go: There is possibly no more iconic ski resort in Canada than Whistler.
Whistler Blackcomb is North America's largest ski resort, offering skiers and snowboarders over 200 marked runs, 8,171 acres of terrain, 16 alpine bowls and three glaciers.
Here, you can get private lessons, and lessons for adults, kids and teens alike, as well as rentals.
While the mountains are certainly impressive, even if you're not into skiing or snowboarding, Whistler still has tons to offer.
The town offers lots of other winter activities, including snowshoeing, snowmobiling, gondola rides, ice fishing and winter ziplining, to name a few.
Visit a sugar shack in Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Visiting a sugar shack in Quebec is a classic Canadian activity.
For those not in the know, a sugar shack, or cabane à sucre, is where the sap from maple trees is boiled down into syrup.
For a fun activity, sugar shacks offer maple taffy, which is boiled and reduced maple syrup that's poured on fresh snow. The liquid syrup is left to set a bit in the snow before being rolled around a popsicle stick, which you can then eat like a lollipop.
Many sugar shacks are open from late February, when sugaring off season begins, but some are also open year round.
Skating on Lake Lousie
Why You Need To Go: Most Canadians know Lake Louise as a must-see natural wonder of Canada simply for the stunning blue waters of the lake.
In winter, however, you can have a whole new experience when visiting Lake Louise, with the opportunity to skate on the frozen lake -- a bucket-list-worthy activity.
The lake is cleared daily of snowfall, and skating is available from mid-December to mid-April, depending on conditions.
Each year, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise also creates a breathtaking ice castle from huge blocks of ice to highlight the world's most spectacular rink.
You can glide across the lake or play some hockey at an additional rink nearby. Afterwards, cozy up indoors with some hot chocolate
Go dogsledding
Why You Need To Go: Dogsledding is one of the most authentic winter outdoor activities that Canada has to offer.
Sled dogs will guide you along picturesque snowy trails with the guidance of their experienced mushers, for a true Canadian adventure.
Some of the best places for dogsledding can be found in the Canadian Rockies, but you can find dog sledding tours all over the country.
Many B.C. ski resorts offer dog sledding adventures, including Whistler Blackcomb, Big White Ski Resort, and Sun Peaks Resort.
Numerous dogsledding companies operate in Banff and Lake Louise offering everything from half-hour to full-day excursions.
You'll also find lots of dog sledding opportunities in Quebec and Ontario.
Seeing the northern lights in the Aurora Oval
Why You Need To Go: One truly Canadian activity is seeing the northern lights, and Canada is home to some of the best places to do it.
Canada's North is the best place to see the aurora, but you don't necessarily have to travel to the territories to see the lights.
Churchill, Manitoba, is a great place to take in the northern lights -- in fact, it's one of the top three places on the planet for viewing them.
Located in the Aurora Oval, Churchill has, on average, over 300 nights of aurora activity throughout the year. While the northern lights can be viewed in any season, they tend to be most strong and visible during the depths of winter, making it a great time to plan a northern lights trip.
Snowshoeing in Banff National Park
Why You Need To Go: Winter is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery of the Canadian Rockies on foot.
Snowshoeing in Banff National Park is a classic way to experience the beauty of winter in the park. According to Parks Canada, prime snowshoeing months are from late December through early April, with the best conditions found after a recent snowfall.
A number of snowshoeing trails are available in the national park with different levels of ease. Or, if you'd rather travel with an expert, you can go on a guided tour.
Getting cozy in an igloo
Why You Need To Go: One definitely Canadian lodging is an igloo, but short of spending the night in one, you can stay in this glittering ice hotel right here in the True North.
The Hôtel de Glace in Quebec is a one-of-a-kind ice hotel where you can feel just like Elsa from Frozenfor the night.
Located in the province's Capitale-Nationale region at the Village Vacances Valcartier, the incredible hotel is the only thing like it in North America and is made entirely out of snow and ice.
Described as a "Nordic getaway," the ice hotel features majestic snow arches, crystal-clear ice sculptures and unique ice-sculpted rooms.
All rooms come with a bed with a thermal insulated mattress, a winter sleeping bag, an insulated bed sheet and a pillow.
Some of the swankier rooms even come with their own private hot tub and fireplace for extra cozy nights.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.