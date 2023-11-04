7 Charming Ski Towns To Visit In Canada This Winter If You Can't Afford A Trip To Aspen
From magical winter villages to friendly little towns. ❄️
Winter in Canada is coming, and those already dreaming about hitting the slopes don't have to go far to find incredible skiing.
The True North is home to some world-class ski resorts, nestled in picture-perfect small towns capped in snow.
Featuring cozy chalets, adrenaline-pumping trails, quaint shopping and cozy vibes, these charming ski towns deserve a spot on your winter bucket list — whether you're going for the trails or you prefer the aprés part of skiing.
Many ski resorts have opening dates as soon as November, so now is the perfect time to start planning your trip.
Bundle up and grab a hot drink — here are seven charming ski towns in Canada you'll never want to leave.
Whistler
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: There is possibly no more iconic ski resort in Canada than Whistler.
Whistler Blackcomb is North America's largest ski resort, offering skiers and snowboarders over 200 marked runs, 8,171 acres of terrain, 16 alpine bowls and three glaciers.
Here, you can get private lessons, and lessons for adults, kids and teens alike, as well as rentals.
While the mountains are certainly impressive, even if you're not into skiing or snowboarding, Whistler still has tons to offer.
The town offers lots of other winter activities, including snowshoeing, snowmobiling, gondola rides, ice fishing and winter ziplining, to name a few.
For a taste of magic, Vallea Lumina is an enchanting night walk featuring an immersive light show set in the forested surroundings of Cougar Mountain.
There are also Whistler Blackcomb’s Fire & Ice Shows, comedy nights, live music and art exhibitions.
Don't miss out on Whistler Village, where you'll find boutique shops, museums, restaurants, galleries, and more.
Mont Tremblant
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Home to the number one ski resort in Eastern North America, Mont Tremblant is a must-visit spot for winter activities.
The Tremblant resort is home to the highest peak in the Laurentians, making it a great place to ski and snowboard. The resort offers 22 easy trails in addition to difficult and extreme trails, and also offers skiing and snowboarding lessons so that every level can enjoy the slopes.
However, if skiing isn't your thing, you can also enjoy ice climbing, skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sleigh rides.
Besides the ski resort, you can also visit downtown Mont Tremblant for "authentic Laurentian charm." Here, you'll find boutique shopping, gourmet restaurants and opportunities for fat biking.
The Mont Tremblant Village should also be a stop on your itinerary. Located close to the resort and the downtown area, the village is home to cute cafés, restaurants, and quaint shops, as well as a Scandinavian spa.
Fernie
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of the Rockies, Fernie is a great alternative to busier winter destinations in Canada.
You'll find classic skiing and snowboarding here at the Fernie Alpine Resort, which offers the largest alpine bowl skiing in the Canadian Rockies. There are a total of 146 trails and 10 lifts across the resort's 2,500 acres.
If you're worried about the amount of snow, don't be — up to 37 feet of snow falls in the town each year, enough to cover a three-storey building!
Besides skiing, there's tons to do in this mountain town. Fernie is the largest community in B.C.'s Elk Valley, and it's also the oldest. You can explore Fernie’s historic downtown for its treasure of 100-year-old brick-and-stone architecture, go cross-country skiing or fat biking, and enjoy unique local shopping.
The Blue Mountains
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: In Ontario's Blue Mountains, you'll find a ski resort and village that's like something out of a postcard.
Blue Mountain resort, which has been called one of the best ski resorts in Canada as well as Ontario's top winter destination, will transport you to a European village this winter.
The ski resort has 364 acres of skiable terrain, with 42 named trails. It even offers nighttime skiing, with 30 lit trails for skiers to enjoy.
With rentals available and a ski school, you'll have everything you need here, whether you're seasoned on the slopes or a total beginner.
Besides the slopes, Blue Mountain also offers winter activities like tubing, the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, ice hockey, snowshoeing and a stunning mountaintop skating trail.
Aprés ski, you can make your way to the picture-perfect village for drinks, eats and quaint shopping.
Petite-Rivière-Saint-François
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Considered the gateway to the Charlevoix region, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François is home to two iconic skiing Quebec destinations.
Club Med is an all-inclusive resort where you can experience the "joie de vivre" Québec is famous for without the stress of planning a ski holiday. Packages at this ski-in, ski-out resort include lift tickets, ski lessons, all-day dining and an open bar.
You can also purchase tickets directly for the mountain, Le Massif de Charlevoix, which has been called one of the best ski areas in Canada thanks to its large ski vertical, high average annual snowfall amount and long, well-groomed trails.
In the area, there's also the Sentier des Caps, a multi-use network of trails designed for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in winter, as well as opportunities for dog sledding, snowmobiling, and skating.
Banff
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for incredible skiing and snowboarding, look no further than Banff.
You'll find three world-class ski resorts just a short driving distance from the town — Mount Norquay, which is about 12 minutes from the downtown area, the Sunshine Village Ski Resort, which is about 20 minutes away, and the Lake Louise Ski Resort, which is about 40 minutes from Banff.
With light snow and diverse terrain for all abilities, these resorts provide something for everyone. You can buy lift tickets for each resort individually, or get a taste of all three with a SkiBig3 ticket.
Whether or not you're into skiing, Banff makes for an absolutely dreamy town to visit in winter. You'll find world-renowned moutainscapes and incredible nature experiences here in Banff National Park, including glistening emerald lakes, stunning snow-capped peaks and an endless number of scenic viewpoints.
For winter activities besides hitting the slopes, you can skate across the iconic Lake Louise, go tubing, or go on a sleigh ride or dog sledding adventure through snow-covered valleys.
In the Banff townsite, you'll find top-class restaurants, bars and cute shops, art galleries and museums.
Nelson
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Nelson, B.C., offers a mix of big-city amenities and small-town charm.
Visiting the town in winter, you'll find brightly decorated historic main streets with galleries and boutique shopping, tons of cute cafes, pubs and restaurants, and a number of boutique hotels, resorts and vacation rentals.
Skiing can be found at the Whitewater Ski Resort, which is located 20 minutes outside of Nelson in the Selkirk Mountains.
The resort sees 40 feet of light, dry snow every winter, and with 97 runs as well as some of the best-rated deeps, bowls and glades, promises the "ski vacation experience of a lifetime."
Other winter activities you can do in the area include skating, flying tours and cross-country skiing.
You can also get your aprés ski on at the town's famous Ainsworth Hot Springs Resort, where you can soak in the warm waters of a natural hot spring.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.