7 Romantic Small Towns Around Toronto Where You Can Have A Magical Winter Getaway
You can bring your favourite person to these spots. ❄️
124 on QueenIf you've been wanting to spend more time with that special someone then it's time to start planning a trip to one of these charming small towns around Toronto this winter.
These snow-covered villages are perfect for a day trip or overnight getaway and you can enjoy the season to the fullest while celebrating your love. Wineries, winter festivals, and more await at these magical spots.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake has romance written all over it, from the picturesque streets to the dreamy wineries and waterfront. You can plan a romantic spa getaway at 124 on Queen or enjoy a special experience at a wineries like the Chocolate & Cheese event.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is another spot that will have you feeling the love and it's especially romantic during the winter. There are tons of activities to partake in such as mountaintop skating, skiing, a spa day, and more.
Huntsville
Address: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can road trip to this charming town and enjoy a magical winter getaway. From an illuminated forest walk to stunning provincial parks, this area has lots to offer.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: While it's considered more of a city, Stratford has all the small town feels and it's so dreamy during the winter. You can browse local shops, follow a sweet chocolate trail, and more.
Picton
Address: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: With picturesque parks, local shops, and surrounding wineries, Picton is a beautiful spot to visit during the cold months.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora is always a stunning destination and during the winter months you can enjoy frosty streets, a spa getaway at the Mill, cute cafes, and more.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cozy bakeries, little shops, and historic streets await in this village. On Family Day weekend you can visit the Fire & Ice Festival and indulge in a hot chocolate bar or go skating.
