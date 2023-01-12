Ontario's Mountaintop Skating Trail Is Back & You Can Glide Through A Twinkling Forest
It's just two hours from Toronto.
Lace up! This enchanting skating trail in Ontario is now open for the season and it takes you through a glistening winter wonderland.
Woodview Mountaintop Skating is located at the top of The Blue Mountain and it officially reopened on January 9, 2023. The attraction features a 1.1-kilometre ice skating loop with breathtaking views of the Niagara Escarpment.
The trail winds through snow-covered trees and glistening winter landscapes. After dark, the area glows with thousands of interactive lights to make your adventure even more magical. You can glide beneath a twinkly canopy and see dazzling lights adorning the trees.
The trail is located right across from Blue Mountain's new Off-Piste Pavilion where you can warm up with food and drinks after your skate.
Tickets include two hours of skating access and cost $18 to $31 per adult. There are rentals available for an additional fee.
The attraction is open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Family Day weekend.
While at Blue Mountain you can enjoy tons of other winter activities. You can hit the slopes and ski or snowboard, snowshoe along trails, go tubing, ride a mountain coaster, and more.
The Village is also a picturesque spot to grab a bite to eat and explore local shops. You can warm up with a decadent drink from Royal Majesty Espresso Bar & Bakery after your winter adventures.
Woodview Mountaintop Skating
Price: $18 + per adult
Address: 201 Scenic Caves Rd., Unit AW2, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This mountaintop skating loop is a magical winter activity and it even lights up at night.
