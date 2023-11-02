Canada's Winter Weather Forecast Shows When Snowstorms Will Hit & What To Expect Each Month
Here's what winter will look like in your province.👇
Winter in Canada is just around the corner, and a weather forecast has shown what Canadians in each province can expect for the season.
A Canada weather forecast released by the Old Farmer's Almanac shows what's in store for each month of winter, including when snowstorms will hit.
A winter weather forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac released earlier this year has predicted that Canada will see "snow and lots of it," with some regions set to be a total whiteout.
The Almanac also has a month-by-month winter weather forecast with more details about what each province can look forward to for the winter season.
While winter doesn't officially start until December 21, meteorologically, the season begins on December 1, and snowy and cold weather can take place well before then, with some areas having already gotten snow in October.
To help you prepare, here's a look at what each province can expect for this winter season.
BC
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, winter in B.C. will generally be colder than normal, with the coldest periods expected in December, early and late January, and early February.
November is starting off with a mix of weather, with conditions set to be rainy, then sunny and chilly. Towards the middle of the month, rain and snow are predicted in the north, while the south will see showers and be chilly.
From the middle to the end of the month, B.C. will see periods of rain, sun and even snow showers. The last few days will be sunny, but cold, the forecast says.
December will start off cold, with showers around the coast, and snowy periods inland. Mid-to the end of the month will be chilly at first, with rain and snow showers, and will end with "bitter cold," sunny conditions around the coast, and snow showers inland.
January will be even colder, starting off "frigid" in the north with periods of rain and snow and cold in the south. The rest of the month will see some snow showers and temperatures that flip-flop between mild and cold.
February will start with snowy periods in the north, which will be "frigid" and rain in the south, which will be mild. The rest of the month will start to warm up a bit, becoming cold throughout the middle of the month with rain and snow, and becoming mild by the end of the month.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
Over in the prairies, winter is expected to be colder than normal, with above-normal snowfall and precipitation.
November will start off with a snowstorm in the east within the first week, with flurries in the west. The rest of the month will see frigid temperatures, snow showers, and flurries.
December will begin sunny, but bitterly cold over the first few days. The next couple of weeks will see flurries, though the temperatures will turn mild. Then, things will turn cold around Christmas, with snow showers predicted.
The month will end sunny and frigid, according to the Almanac.
January will be the chilliest month overall, and will begin with flurries and bitter cold. Flurries will continue through the month, but temperatures will turn mild. The month will end with a few snow showers, turning "frigid."
February will see snowy periods, sun, and frigid cold to start, with flurries, snowy periods, and cold throughout the month. The last few days will be sunny, with conditions turning mild.
Ontario
Winter in Ontario is also predicted to be colder than normal, with above-normal precipitation and snowfall.
November will start off with sun, then rain and snow showers in the first week, with things turning chilly. The rest of the month will see a mix of rain and snowy periods with the cold persisting. To end the month, with province will be chilly, with flurries in the forecast.
December will start off with flurries and cold temperatures, which will become mild over the following week and be accompanied by snow showers. Mid-month, the north will be snowy, while the south will see more flurries.
The week after will bring more flurries and cold temperatures. However, a snowstorm is predicted to hit around Christmas in the north, while southern areas will be mild, with rain and snow showers. It will then be "very cold" with flurries around New Year's Eve.
January will begin very cold, with snowy periods. The snow will continue, but things will turn mild towards the middle of the month. The final week and a half will see sun, then snow showers, with temperatures turning cold.
February will start off bitterly cold with flurries. This will be followed by periods of rain and snow and milder conditions. The month will end with some sun, then periods of rain and snow, and temperatures that go from cold to mild.
Quebec
In Quebec, winter temperatures are predicted to be above normal in the east and below normal in the west, with above-normal precipitation and snowfall.
November will start off sunny, turning mild in the first few days. This will be followed by periods of rain and snow, then sun, with temperatures turning cold. The last two weeks of the month will be cold, with snowy periods.
December will start off with flurries and will be very cold. This will be followed by a bout of snow showers, then sun, with the cold persisting.
A snowstorm is predicted to hit in the third week of the month, affecting southern areas, while northern areas will be sunny, but chilly.
Around Christmas Eve, it will be sunny, with mild temperatures in the east and cold in the west. Between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, things will turn cold, with periods of rain and snow.
January will see flurries in the first few days of the month, with things turning very cold. A snowstorm is predicted to hit early in the second week of the month. This will be followed by snow showers and cold weather, with a second snowstorm forecast for the third week.
After this, there will be periods of rain and snow, with mild temperatures, and the month will end with warmth and rain showers in the east, and snow showers and cold in the west.
February will see snow showers at the beginning of the month, with things changing to sunny with bitter cold. This will be followed by periods of rain and snow and mild temperatures throughout the rest of the month.
New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador
According to the Almanac, winter in Atlantic Canada will see above-normal temperatures, with below-normal snowfall in the east and above-normal snowfall in the west.
November will begin with showers mixed with snow in the north, with temperatures turning mild, then chilly. Conditions will be sunny and chilly towards the middle of the month, followed by rain and snow in the north, sun in the south, and cold temperatures.
The month will end with cold temperatures and periods of rain and snow.
December will start off sunny, but things won't be too pleasant with a snowstorm predicted within the first few days of the month.
This will be followed by periods of rain and snow, with temperatures turning mild. Mid-month, the region will see snow showers in the north, and a snowstorm in the south. The last two weeks of December will see periods of rain and snow, with mild temperatures.
The mild weather will continue in January, which will start out with some rain and snow. Unfortunately, this will change by the second week of the month, with cold conditions and snowy periods (some heavy) predicted. This will be followed by periods of rain and snow, with temperatures that are "quite mild." The last few days of the month will see flurries, with the weather turning cold.
Finally, February will start out cold, with snow showers, followed by flurries, some sun, and "bitter cold." Mid-month will see sunny conditions in the north, with rain and snow showers in the south, and mild temperatures, followed by rain and some heavy snow. The final week of the month is set to be sunny and mild.
Enjoy the winter weather, Canada!