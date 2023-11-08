BC's Weather Forecast Says Some Areas Will Be Hit With Heavy Rain & Strong Winds This Week
Batten down the hatches!
Get ready for more rain if you live in British Columbia! Several systems are making their way to the province and will bring heavy rain and strong winds this week.
B.C.'s weather forecast shows the first wave of bad weather will happen Wednesday night through Thursday night.
The Weather Network says people can expect to see "heavy and persistent rain" across the northern-central B.C. coast starting Wednesday night.
The west coast of Vancouver Island will see rain in the late morning on Thursday. As for the South Coast and Metro Vancouver, those areas will get rain into the late afternoon on Thursday.
The rain will end early Friday morning.
That rain will be accompanied by strong winds. Victoria and Metro Vancouver will experience wind gusts "reaching as high as 40-60 km/h in coastal areas," the Weather Network reports.
Winds will be even stronger for the North and Central Coast of the province where wind gusts could reach 100+ km/h.
Environment Canada has also issued wind warnings for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii.
The rough weather doesn't end there. A secondary wave will occur in certain areas Friday into Saturday morning.
The Weather Network notes there will be more rain and has a wind warning for the South Coast where gusts could potentially reach up to 70 km/h.
As with any super windy days in B.C., TWN highlights that it could have an impact on the ferry schedule.
You can check the BC Ferries schedule online to see if your route is impacted.
Make sure to also secure any loose objects you have outside your home as those could be picked up by heavy winds!
